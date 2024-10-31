Lookdeep Health Welcomes New Strategic Advisor Sarah Bell

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Silver Mayo Quality Fellow and former VP at Biofourmis, brings over two decades of healthcare leadership, pioneering virtual care programs and advancing digital solutions

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LookDeep Health, a leading innovator in hospital care transformation through advanced computer vision and AI technology, welcomes Sarah Bell, RN, MSN, MHA, as its newest strategic advisor.

Bell is a highly accomplished healthcare leader with over two decades of experience, including 18 years at Mayo Clinic, where she led the development of the eICU and Virtual RN programs. She has been recognized as a Silver Mayo Quality Fellow and held the academic rank of Instructor of Nursing at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Product and Clinical Implementation at Biofourmis, overseeing the development of cutting-edge digital health platforms to optimize care transitions.



"Sarah's contributions to digital health are distinguished by her focus on real-world impact-making healthcare work better for both patients and providers," said Narinder Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of LookDeep Health. "For years, we admired her ability to merge technical innovation with clinical practices that resonate with staff and drive meaningful patient outcomes. Hospitals now stand at a pivotal crossroads, facing unprecedented technological disruption from AI with transformative consequences that will reshape both operations and patient care. Sarah's unique combination of executive insight and bedside intuition will be invaluable in helping unlock this potential."

"I'm excited to join LookDeep, where the vision for healthcare aligns so closely with my own commitment to transformative, patient-centered innovation," said Bell. "Narinder and the team's deep understanding of patient needs drives their forward-thinking approach-integrating AI and virtual care to create a more adaptive, responsive hospital environment. Together, we're setting a new standard for technology that truly serves both patients and providers in impactful ways."

