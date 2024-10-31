ACSA 2024 Conference Brings The Construction Community To Build Excellence

Edmonton, Alberta, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Safety Association (ACSA) invites the media to attend the sold-out 2024 Conference, Safety Foundations: Constructing a Culture of Excellence, on November 6 and 7 at River Cree Resort in Edmonton. The brings together members and partners, including leaders and experts, to discuss and tackle construction challenges and explore practical solutions that help business owners, supervisors, and workers improve safety outcomes.

"Safety is a shared responsibility, and this conference provides a unique opportunity for the construction community to come together, share insights, and build a stronger safety culture," said Mark Hoosein, ACSA's CEO. "We're committed to helping our members continuously improve safety outcomes while enhancing their business success."

Industry data shows that first-year workers account for over half of all construction site injuries, while two-thirds of workers express concern about workplace psychological health and safety. The homebuilding sector, in particular, faces one of the highest rates of injury, which could be due to a lack of stringent safety regulations.



Interview opportunities are available upon request, with keynote speakers Randy Spracklin from HGTV Canada's Rock Solid Builds, Canadian Paralympian Kevin Rempel and ACSA CEO Mark Hoosein . Mark is also available for pre-conference interviews on November 5.

ACSA also invites media to attend the Safety Excellence Awards on the evening of November 6, celebrating champions in construction safety across the province.

For more information, visit: youracsa.ca/acsa-conference .