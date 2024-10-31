Changeup Survey Reveals What Shoppers Demand Of The Grocery Store Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Report finds almost 70% of grocery shoppers feel the in-store experience has stagnated or worsened over the past two years.

DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2024

published results from a nationwide survey that highlights how grocery stores can better meet and exceed customer expectations.

ChangeUp's team of retail experts and strategists surveyed 800 grocery shoppers to explore the growing disconnect between today's sophisticated shoppers and grocery stores.

The evolution of omnichannel shoppers, Power Users, represent almost half of the modern grocery shopper base.

The report, How Shoppers are Outpacing Store Evolution , was conducted to provide retailers with critical insight into how to approach store design and the customer experience.

"While grocery stores have traditionally aimed to serve everyone, this broad approach is no longer sufficient in today's rapidly evolving retail landscape," says Bill Chidley, Executive Director of Strategy at ChangeUp. "Consumers who seamlessly switch between online and in-store shopping, demand dynamic, value-adding experiences that complement their digital habits and provide compelling reasons to visit physical locations. The possibilities for the grocery industry, and all sectors for that matter, are limitless when it comes to transforming and innovating the in-store experience."

Key findings from the report highlight that physical stores still hold distinct benefits, with 66% of shoppers feeling more in control of their purchases in-store and 51% believing they get better quality items. In addition, 43% report finding in-store shopping enjoyable, highlighting the irreplaceable tactile and visual aspects of the experience.

The survey also explores the evolution of omnichannel shoppers to what ChangeUp has defined as 'Power Users' - modern grocery shoppers who have mastered both online and in-store environments. The report reveals that 47% of grocery shoppers now fall under this Power User category.

Key findings about Power Users include:



77% of Power Users are in the physical store weekly.

The grocers that are winning among Power Users are HEB (82%), Trader Joe's (80%), and Albertsons (80%), as they were rated significantly higher for their in-store experience compared to other top grocery brands. 61% of younger shoppers (aged 25-44) are Power Users, relying on the blend of in-store and digital channels.

How Shoppers are Outpacing Store Evolution highlights how grocery stores can better connect with this dominant shopper type and evolve beyond mere functional spaces.

For the full report, visit: changeupinc/the-rise-of-the-power-user

Methodology:

ChangeUp conducted the survey of 800 people across the United States. All respondents were primary grocery decision-makers who had shopped at a physical grocery store within the past month. The study was designed to represent a diverse cross-section of shoppers, balanced by age, gender, region, and income.

About ChangeUp:

ChangeUp is an award-winning experience agency designing for the moments where brands and customers meet. We develop brand-led experiences that create change for businesses through customer insights and strategy, design, and architecture. We've partnered with clients including Stop & Shop, The Vitamin Shoppe, Best Buy, Bath & Body Works, Panda Express, BP, and KIA. Learn more at .

SOURCE ChangeUp

