GRAMMY NOMINATED R&B SUPERSTAR MARIO TO PERFORM AT EXCLUSIVE ABOVE THE RACE EXPERIENCE DURING FORMULA 1 LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

Singer Opens Festivities for Race Weekend in Sin City at Viewing Party, Hosted by Yaamava' Resort & Casino and Palms Casino Resort

HIGHLAND, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday evening, November 21, Grammy Nominated American singer, songwriter and actor, Mario, will open the festivities at "Above the Race ," an exclusive experience hosted by Palms Casino Resort and Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel, during the 2024 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Fans will be treated to an intimate performance with the R&B superstar, featuring a mix of acoustic and stripped-down versions of his greatest hits and new music.

GRAMMY NOMINATED R&B SUPERSTAR MARIO

Mario's newest single, "Space," is a sexy dance track from his highly anticipated new album, Glad You Came, debuting on December 13, 2024. Mario first entered the pop music scene in the early 2000s, swooning the world with his soulful voice and smooth dance moves. His impressive list of hits over two decades includes "Just A Friend 2002," "Let Me Love You," "How Do I Breathe," "Crying Out for Me," "Break Up" and more.

Above the Race is an exclusive experience for Club Serrano members at the Eiffel Tower Restaurant, taking place November 21-23. VIP attendees will enjoy unobstructed views of the straightaway on Las Vegas Boulevard, high above the action, along with handcrafted cocktails and culinary delights.

Featuring state-of-the-art racing simulators, guests at Above the Race can feel the realistic thrill of the tracks with high-definition graphics replicating the energy of real-life racing. Whether you're a seasoned racer or a curious novice, these simulators provide an exhilarating experience, allowing participants to compete against each other in a friendly yet competitive atmosphere. Evening festivities will be enhanced by live DJs spinning tracks, creating a vibrant backdrop for this unforgettable event.

Curated and hosted by award-winning sister properties Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel in Southern California, and Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Above the Race promises the same exquisite hospitality that each property delivers to guests year-round. Access to Above the Race is only available through membership in Club Serrano, the exclusive players' rewards program that extends to both Yaamava' and Palms. Club Serrano members can earn more rewards by playing at both sister properties, unlocking perks like access to invite-only events, exclusive offers and promotions, concert tickets at Yaamava' Theater and Pearl Theater, suite upgrades and much more.

The coveted packages for race weekend include access for two to the Above the Race experience nightly, world-class accommodations at Palms Casino Resort, and more. Visit Yaamava or Palms to learn more about Above the Race.

About Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel:

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star and Four-Star-rated and AAA Diamond-rated entertainment destination in the Inland Empire (IE), featuring a 17-floor hotel with spacious suites, an elevated pool deck, a Forbes Five-Star spa and salon, and a state-of-the-art theater.

Recently named the 2024 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Casino outside of Las Vegas and the Best Casino Restaurant for its Pines Modern Steakhouse, it is located just 70 miles from downtown Los Angeles in Highland, CA. The Casino has more than 7,200 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, luxury retail shops, a wide variety of award-winning dining options, and more than a dozen bars and lounges, including IE's premiere sports bar, The 909 Food Hall. The San Manuel Entertainment Authority owns and operates Yaamava' Resort & Casino.

About Palms Casino Resort:

Palms Casino Resort is a trailblazer as the first Las Vegas resort fully owned and operated by a Native American tribe.

With 766 hotel rooms and suites across two towers, Palms offers a dynamic mix of bars and restaurants including the acclaimed steakhouse Scotch 80 Prime, the popular

A.Y.C.E Buffet, and celebrity chef-driven eateries including Mabel's BBQ by Chef Michael Symon and sky-high dining at Vetri Cucina from Chef Marc Vetri. Home to live entertainment venues, and unique lifestyle experiences within a redesigned 95,000-square-foot casino, amenities include free valet and self-parking, The Pearl (a 2,500-seat concert theater), Ghostbar Rooftop Lounge, The Spa & Salon, the Brenden Theatre 14-screen cinema, over 190,000 square feet of meeting space, and nearly 600 units at Palms Place condominiums. Sammy's Island at Palms Pool, named after rock legend Sammy Hagar, offers island fun and laid-back vibes.

Palms features innovative suites like the Hardwood Suite for basketball fans, the Kingpin Suite for bowling enthusiasts, and many more theme suites. The Sky Villa suites, with masterful artwork, private pools and terraces, and breathtaking views of the Strip, provide unmatched luxury for unforgettable experiences.

Located just west of the Las Vegas Strip off I-15 on Flamingo Road, Palms Casino Resort is owned by The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority (SMGHA), an affiliate of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. For more details, visit palms

About Mario

Mario is a GRAMMY-nominated, platinum-selling R&B singer, songwriter and hitmaker hailing from Baltimore, MD. A dominant 2000s run, which began after the church-bred singer was signed by Clive Davis to J Records during his teenage years, included Top 5 hit "Just A Friend," and "Let Me Love You," the generation-defining serenade that spent nine weeks at no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, earning the singer widespread acclaim. Mario's subsequent album, Turning Point, generated a 'Best Contemporary R&B Album' GRAMMY nomination as well as two Billboard Awards, and is part of a robust catalog that includes four debuts inside the Top 5 of Billboard R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart, beginning with his gold-certified debut, Mario.



Mario's hit-making prowess and status as a superior vocal performer led to a spot on Billboard's 'Artist of the Decade' list. His expanded entertainment profile includes an independent label, New Citizen, launched in 2016, and a slew of marquee acting appearances, including major roles in blockbuster films and shows Step Up, Freedom Writers, and Empire. Mario will make his film production debut this holiday season, when his New Citizen-produced Christmas film, Style Me For Christmas, airs on BET.

This December, Mario will release his sixth studio album as part of his new partnership with New Citizen/Epic Records, marking his first solo LP since 2018. Glad You Came, is executive-produced largely by James Fauntleroy, who worked for over a year on the project in-studio with Mario. "James and I have a similar philosophy when it comes to the love of timeless music. The omnipresence of all of the things that lends itself to the writing process. Our stories, our lives, what we observe and absorb."

