Pubmatic Named A Leader In Q4 2024 Analyst Report On Sell-Side Platforms

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The leading global research firm declares PubMatic demonstrates“experience in supporting safe monetization across every major programmatic channel.”

NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent company delivering digital advertising's of the future, proudly announces its recognition as a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Sell-Side Platforms, Q4 2024. According to the report from Forrester Research, a leading global research and advisory firm,“PubMatic is known for its scale, cross-channel support, and extensive experience dating back to programmatic advertising's inception.”

In the report, Forrester evaluated 10 top sell-side platforms (SSPs) based on 33 criteria spanning three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. PubMatic received the highest possible scores across 14 criteria, including Programmatic Auctions, Commerce Media, Publisher Protections, and Innovation. PubMatic also received the highest possible score in the Market Presence category.

Criteria in which PubMatic received the highest possible scores:



Programmatic Auctions: PubMatic's OpenWra unified auctions are a "resounding success for publishers...” We provide publishers with advanced tools to maximize revenue.

Commerce Media: Our unique Convert solution' is notable for its effectiveness in driving commerce media outcomes.

Publisher Protections: We attribute Forrester's characterization of our“publisher-first orientation” to PubMatic's commitment to publisher protections, including anti-fraud measures and robust reporting insights. Innovation: We attribute this criterion score to PubMatic's continuous innovation and strong partner ecosystem as key differentiators in the SSP market.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Sell-Side Platforms,” said Rajeev Goel, Co-Founder and CEO of PubMatic.“To us, the designation as a Leader validates our commitment to providing publishers with the most advanced and effective tools as part of an integrated platform. Our strategic focus on customer control and partnership continues to strengthen our market position, and as we navigate the dynamic landscape of programmatic advertising, our commitment to innovation and monetization remains at the core of everything we do. We believe this is vision validated by Forrester's assessment.”

About PubMatic:

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising's supply chain of the future. PubMatic's sell-side platform empowers the world's leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

