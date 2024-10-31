Fitzgerald Auto Malls Partners With Montgomery County Police Department To Combat Catalytic Converter Thefts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fitzgerald Auto Malls announces partnership with the Montgomery County Department (MCPD) to host a catalytic converter etching event

NORTHE BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fitzgerald Auto Malls is proud to announce a partnership with the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) to host a catalytic converter etching event as part of the MCPD's“Etch & Catch” program, designed to combat the rise in catalytic converter thefts.The "Etch & Catch" program provides a free etching service that engraves a unique identification number onto the vehicle's catalytic converter. This number is then registered in a database accessible to law enforcement, allowing for easier tracking and recovery if the part is stolen. Any tampering with the label will also serve as a visible deterrent, helping to reduce theft risk.Since its launch in March 2023, the“Etch & Catch” program has been a valuable tool in reducing catalytic converter thefts, which Officer Johnson notes can often occur in under a minute. Fitzgerald Auto Malls is pleased to support this important community safety initiative, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to consumer protection and local partnerships.Event Details:.Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024.Time: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m..Location: Fitzgerald Auto Mall, 11411 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MDInterested individuals should schedule an appointment and contact Officer Demond Johnson at 240-773-6727, 240-773-6728, or via email at ....About Fitzgerald Auto MallIn 1966, Jack Fitzgerald founded Fitzgerald's Colonial Dodge in North Bethesda, Maryland. From the beginning, the guiding principle of the dealership was to provide exceptional value in a comfortable, customer-friendly sales and service environment. Today, Fitzgerald Auto Malls represents over twenty brands at Auto Mall locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Florida, where that same guiding principle continues. Transparency You Can Trust, That's the #FitzWay!

Mariana Barrientos

Roig Communications

+1 202-629-2306

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.