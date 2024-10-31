High Point Public Library Children's Department Prioritizes Inclusivity By Renewing Certified Autism Centertm Designation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

First certified in 2022 by IBCCES, this designation recognizes organizations trained to welcome and support autistic and sensory-sensitive guests and families

- Mary Sizemore, director of High Point Public Library

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a testament to the ongoing dedication to enhance services and facilities to better serve the autistic community, High Point Public Library Children's Department renews its Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation. Originally certified in 2022, the designation is awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to organizations that complete training and certification to better understand and welcome autistic or sensory-sensitive guests and their families.

“We strive to be welcoming and accessible to everyone who walks through our doors,” says Mary Sizemore, director of High Point Public Library.“The training staff receive to achieve certification has helped us to take simple but effective steps to ensure that our neurodivergent customers have a positive and rewarding library experience.”

The department's CAC designation is a testament to High Point, North Carolina's dedication to inclusivity through their Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) initiative. The CAD aims to attract and welcome new visitors by offering a range of autism-certified options in lodging, recreation, and entertainment, ensuring a supportive and accommodating environment for all.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with the High Point Public Library Children's Department," says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. "Their investment in autism training and resources is making a profound impact on the lives of many children and families in their community."

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs for a variety of industries, so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) requirements.



About High Point Public Library Children's Department

The High Point Public Library is a City of High Point department located at 901 N. Main St. The library is committed to nurturing the joy of reading, sharing the power of knowledge, strengthening the sense of community and enhancing economic and cultural vitality.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

