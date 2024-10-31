Venteur Launches Spooky ICHRA Pricing Promotion For Small Businesses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

$0 Admin Fee Pricing Makes Access to Quality Insurance Options More Affordable

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venteur , a personalized benefits that administers Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement (ICHRA) plans for businesses large and small, announced a limited-time Halloween promotion – the "Spooky ICHRA."

Designed specifically for businesses with fewer than 10 full-time employees (FTEs), small businesses can take advantage of the pricing promotion from October 31 to November 15. The pricing will be effective January 1, 2025, featuring no administrative fees and two affordable ICHRA contribution options for employees:



$250 per Employee Contribution, $0 admin fee $350 per Employee Contribution, $0 admin fee

The promotion not only eliminates administrative costs but also simplifies the health insurance selection process, allowing small businesses to focus on growth and employee satisfaction without the burden of rising healthcare expenses.

Small businesses have traditionally faced significant challenges in providing competitive benefits for their employees. By offering accessible and affordable solutions, Venteur is committed to empowering small businesses to attract and retain top talent while ensuring their employees have the healthcare coverage they need.

"As a small business owner, buying health insurance for your employees is scary," Venteur CEO and co-founder Stacy Edgar says. "You face so many struggles: will we afford the premium increases this year? Am I doing right by my employees? We believe that businesses deserve access to quality healthcare options without the hassle of administrative fees and Spooky ICHRA is designed to make that possible."

For more information about the promotion and to sign up, visit

About Venteur

Venteur helps companies offer their employees a selection of personalized, high-quality health benefits that work best for them. Since launching in 2021, Venteur has offered ICHRA solutions that give employees more say in their own health care options and give employers predictability in their benefits budget and control over costs. Venteur is building a better benefits system that provides the coverage employees want at a price point small businesses can afford. For more information, visit .

