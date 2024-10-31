Milestone Reached: Foundation Poured For SPC Zach Parker's Accessible Home At Republic Grand Ranch

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A significant milestone has been reached in the of the home for triple amputee and retired Specialist Zach Parker. On a beautiful morning at Republic Grand Ranch , the foundation was poured for the Parker family's future home, marking an exciting step in this project. The home is being custom-built by Design Tech Homes , with support from the Helping A Hero initiative and generous donations from key partners in the construction industry.

Veteran, Zach Parker and construction team at the home site.

The foundation pour was made possible through the contributions of Keystone , Heidelberg , and Builders Post Tension , whose generosity and commitment have helped make this home a reality for a well-deserving hero. The home is part of the Bass Pro Shops 100 Homes Challenge , which provides custom-built, fully accessible homes to wounded veterans like SPC Zach Parker.

"We spent the day touring the property with Zac and his family, determined to find the perfect homesite. It was a special moment to see this family's vision coming to life at the foundation pour," said Gary Sumner, managing partner of Patten Properties.

The home is situated on a beautiful two-acre lot within Republic Grand Ranch, intentionally selected to offer the Parker family privacy and access to nature. The custom home, crafted by Design Tech Homes, will be fully wheelchair accessible, allowing Zach to navigate his daily activities with ease and comfort.

As the project progresses, the Parker family and the entire community look forward to many more milestones, from framing to interior design, and ultimately, move-in day.

"We are truly honored to partner with Republic Grand Ranch, Patten Companies , Helping A Hero, and all the generous donors who helped make this home a reality. It's incredible to see what a community can achieve when we come together for such a meaningful cause!" - Design Tech Homes

Stay tuned for more updates as we continue building this home for a true American hero.

LinkedIn & Republic Grand Ranch

About Patten Properties

Patten Properties and its partners are recognized as being among the industry's foremost authorities on real estate investment and development across the nation. Our culture is founded on integrity and professionalism, which we proudly combine with a commitment to creating value and opportunity in today's exciting real estate environment.

