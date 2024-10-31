Of Love And Lust’S “Somebody’S Watching Me” Features Chilling Arizona Sheriff Spy Plane Footage

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gripping new from OLAL pairs a modern take on Rockwell's classic with real-world surveillance footage, spotlighting Pima County's controversial spy planes

PHOENIX, Ariz., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Of Love and Lust (OLAL) has released a new rendition of Rockwell's“Somebody's Watching Me ,” and accompanying music featuring exclusive spy plane footage provided by the Reluctant Prophet YouTube channel. The music video reveals unnerving aerial surveillance - conducted without a warrant - of one of OLAL's songwriters, underscoring growing concerns over privacy and governmental overreach.









In OLAL's take on Somebody's Watching Me, Rockwell's haunting lyrics find new resonance amid today's culture of pervasive monitoring. The music video fuses artistic visuals with actual footage from Pima County Sheriff's“Survey 1” spy plane, which circled the band's songwriter's residence under the pretext of a welfare check. This level of surveillance, typically reserved for major threats, highlights concerns about the purpose and cost of military-style technology in local policing.









The footage draws disturbing parallels to Baltimore's controversial 2021 aerial surveillance program, which the ACLU successfully challenged, leading a Federal Appeals Court to rule such spy planes are unconstitutional due to their violation of citizens' Fourth Amendment rights. While Baltimore's planes tracked“dots” representing individuals, Pima County's spy planes use highly advanced surveillance cameras more reminiscent of military-grade technology, that take this intrusion even further. The footage captured goes beyond Baltimore's capabilities, revealing not only individual locations but also personal details, with clear visibility of clothing and activities, such as using a cell phone, even at night from over a mile away. This precision raises critical privacy concerns.









OLAL's release comes at a time of heightened scrutiny around law enforcement surveillance tactics nationwide. Two multimillion-dollar spy planes owned by Pima County cost taxpayers thousands daily in fuel, staffing, and maintenance. Such sophisticated technology, used without discernible public threat, poses significant questions about privacy and boundaries in an increasingly monitored world.

“I never thought tracking this detailed existed outside the military,” shared OLAL band member Skunk.“The footage's eerie precision combined with Rockwell's lyrics paints a visceral picture of losing personal space. And it's not just affecting our band, it's everyone's right to privacy at stake.”









Somebody's Watching Me is now available for streaming on Spotify , Apple Music , and other streaming services. The full music video is on YouTube .

As communities nationwide question the expanding reach of law enforcement surveillance, OLAL's“Somebody's Watching Me” raises an urgent reminder: if it's happening here, it can happen anywhere.

The full surveillance footage is viewable on the Reluctant Prophet YouTube channel and the Defend Speech TikTok channel.

About OLAL

Of Love and Lust (OLAL ) is a dark electronic band known for its brooding, synth-driven soundscapes, and deep beats with haunting, emotive melodies. The group includes Brentley Gore, the charismatic lead vocalist based in Nashville, Tennessee; Gareth Jones, the legendary producer and sound engineer residing in London, England; Christie McCarthy, known for her ethereal vocals, based in Santa Cruz, California; Alex Baum, the innovative drummer and keyboardist from Asheville, North Carolina; and Skunk, the creative force on keyboards and sound design. Together, they craft music that combines emotional depth with eclectic soundscapes, resonating with audiences worldwide.

Contact

