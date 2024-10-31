Chimoney Launches A Cash App For Canadians: Interledger-Powered Global Payments With Just An Email Or Phone Number

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Empowering Canadians with Seamless Canadian and International Transfers, Multi-Currency Wallet, and Exclusive Rewards

Toronto, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians increasingly seek affordable, digital solutions for local and cross-border payments, Chimoney , a Techstars-backed Canadian startup, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Chimoney App , designed specifically for Canadians who want seamless payments in Canada and internationally. Using just an email address or phone number, Chimoney's app empowers Canadians to send money to over 100 countries quickly and easily and is one of the first Canadian platforms to integrate the open Interledger Protocol (ILP), reinforcing Chimoney's mission of unlocking economic opportunities for everyone, everywhere.

“With Canadians conducting over $10.8 trillion in total payment transactions in 2021, the Chimoney App is uniquely positioned to meet the rising demand for seamless payments designed specifically for Canadians in Canada and those living and traveling abroad,” said Uchi Uchibeke, Founder and CEO of Chimoney.“Our integration with Interledger is part of our commitment to giving people financial freedom, letting them send and receive money worldwide without the usual friction.”











Key Features That Make the Chimoney App Unique



Bank account

Mobile money

Airtime

Gift cards Other local options. This flexibility makes Chimoney an ideal solution for anyone receiving international payments.

Canadians can now send money to over 100 countries with only an email or phone number. Chimoney removes the need for traditional bank information, making payments as easy as sending a text message. This feature is especially important for Canadians traveling and looking to share bills, like Dinner bills, between themselves and non Canadians.With support for CAD, USD, and NGN, Chimoney App users can hold, manage, and exchange multiple currencies instantly at competitive rates.Recipients choose how they want to receive their funds:Freelancers, businesses, and international students can receive payments from clients worldwide with Chimoney's universal payment links, while CAD bank accounts help Canadians manage their finances locally while connecting globally.Chimoney is one of the first companies to integrate Interledger, providing Canadians with secure, interoperable payments across borders. With Interledger integration, users can complete transactions on web monetization-enabled pages and receive payments from anyone online.



Chimoney is Built For Supporting Canadians and Strengthening the Economy



Everyday Canadians and Small Businesses

Chimoney understands the realities Canadians face with rising costs for housing, groceries, and daily expenses. Built for hard-working Canadians and local businesses, Chimoney's mix of CAD bank accounts, currency exchange, and simple payment solutions provides an affordable way to manage finances and support a stable economy. Whether it's sending funds across borders or sharing bills, Chimoney offers the financial tools that Canadians deserve.

Freelancers and Remote Workers

Canada's talented freelance and remote workforce deserves payment options that keep up with their global demand. Chimoney's Universal Payment Links (UPA) and multi-currency wallets ensure Canadians working for international clients receive payments smoothly and on time while reinforcing Canada's role as a hub for global talent.

International Students Who Respect Canada's Values

Chimoney recognizes that Canada attracts top-tier students from around the world, and we're here to support those who contribute positively to our communities. With Chimoney, international students can manage their finances without additional bank accounts, so they can focus on education and contribute to our society without adding strain on local resources. Canadian Associations and Community Groups

Chimoney is proud to support Canadian associations, local organizations, and community groups. With dedicated partnership benefits, we're here to help Canadian-based groups manage finances efficiently while offering perks to their members. For groups that want reliable, Canadian-focused financial tools, Chimoney is an ideal choice to support their unique needs.



Interledger Protocol Support: Secure, Open, and Reliable The Chimoney App is powered by the open Interledger Protocol, providing Canadians with a secure, fast, and reliable way to transfer funds across borders. This interoperability enables seamless financial inclusion, a groundbreaking feature that sets Chimoney apart from other Canadian payment apps.

Download the Chimoney App Today

Experience seamless, cross-border payments today-download Chimoney on the App Stor or Google Play Stor .



About Chimoney: Chimoney is a Toronto-based, Techstars-backed fintech company providing multi-currency Wallets API and infrastructure for cross-border Payments. Through innovative products like the Chimoney App, Chimoney aims to provide unparalleled financial services that promote inclusivity and economic empowerment. With support for payouts in over 100 countries, empowers individuals and businesses to connect financially across borders. With access to over 100 countries, multi-currency wallets, and a focus on innovation and inclusivity, Chimoney serves as a bridge between local simplicity and global reach.





CONTACT: Chimoney PR Team Email: ... For additional media assets, including high-resolution logos, screenshots, and founder photos, visit