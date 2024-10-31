The Republican Marriage Advantage - GOP Still The Party Of Marrieds

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) But Single And Divorced Men Are Drifting from Democrats

Charlottesville, VA, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research from the Institute for Family Studies shows a large and growing“marriage gap” between Republicans and Democrats. The marriage gap in support for Harris/Trump, for instance, is about as large as the gender and education gaps in presidential preferences.

1. Marriage gap is as big as gender and education gap in Harris/Trump support

2. Republicans are more likely to be married and happily so. From 2000 to 2022, the gap in the share of Republicans and Democrats who were married grew from 10% to 15%, with Republicans edging out Democrats. Among those who are married, Republicans are about 9 percentage points more likely to be“very happy” in their marriages. These trends seem to be in part because Republicans are more likely today to embrace marriage-related values and virtues than Democrats.

3. But some single men are drifting from the Democrats. Single men, including divorced men, are among those increasingly voting Republican.

Report author Wendy Wang says:

Report author Brad Wilcox says:

The one complication to the general affinity between the Republican Party and marriage is that a growing number of unmarried men are departing the Democratic Party for the Republican side.

Wilcox added:

For the full briefing visit:



On X:

Attachments



1. Choice for President by Marriage, Gender, and Education 2. Percent "Very Happy" with Marriage by Partisanship

CONTACT: Chris Bullivant The Institute for Family Studies ...