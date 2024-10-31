Ivan Toney hopes to score more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo this season – starting with an Al Ahli win over Al Ittihad in Derby Week

(MENAFN- Hkstrategies) Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – 30 October 2024: Ivan Toney, the Al Ahli striker, hopes to score more goals than Cristiano this season – starting by netting in a Derby Week victory over Jeddah rivals Al Ittihad in the Roshn Saudi League on Thursday.



The England goalscorer, who joined Al Ahli from Brentford in the summer, has netted three times in six Roshn Saudi League matches. Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo has six goals from seven Roshn Saudi League games for Al Nassr this season.



Toney hopes to improve that tally in the Sea Derby, which kicks off at 9pm local time on Thursday as Al Ahli travel to face their city rivals Al Ittihad at King Abdullah Sports City. The big game is part of the Roshn Saudi League’s innovative Derby Week, which is taking place in Matchweek 9 of the 2024/25 season.



The new Derby Week addition to the Saudi Arabian top flight also features Ronaldo’s Al Nassr versus champions Al Hilal, with Neymar at No.10, at Al Awwal Park in the Capital Derby on Friday. The Eastern Derby between Al Ettifaq, managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, and Al Qadsiah, who welcomed Real Madrid hero Nacho into their ranks in summer, is on Saturday.



Quotes from Toney are below:



On the derby

“We know it’s going to be big. On a personal level it is going to be my first one. I’m excited, I know derbies from my previous clubs but I’m sure it’s nothing like being here, how much it means to everyone and hopefully we can win.



“I think it’ll be similar [to other derbies], you know there’ll be tackles flying in but the fact is we’re fighting for what colour we make Jeddah. Obviously, it’s special to everyone and special to the fans, obviously with them being so close we want to make Jeddah green.”



On facing top Al Ittihad talent

“You’ve got to do the work. It’s all well and good coming up against these players but we’re not here to idolise these players, we’re here to beat them, and hopefully we can do that.”



Roshn Saudi League ambitions

“Obviously we have to aim to win the league. If I was saying we’ll just try and get top three, what’s the point in playing the games? We want to win the league, end of story.”



Goalscoring

“I always set targets for myself and hopefully I can hit them. [Media] ask me what my target is but it doesn’t come out. It only comes out when I’ve hit it come the end of the season! Hopefully I can keep playing well, score goals and help the team to win games.”



Are you going to score more or less than Cristiano Ronaldo?

“Hopefully more! To be fair I’m competing with myself really, I don’t watch what other people are doing. Obviously, Ronaldo is a top player, but I concentrate on myself and what I do best.”



