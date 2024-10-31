XPENG To Host 2024 XPENG AI Day

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the“Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, will host its XPENG AI Day event on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. An English-language replay will be available on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

At this year's XPENG AI Day, XPENG will share on the latest breakthroughs and development roadmap of XPENG AI technology, including large AI models, autonomous driving, robotics, and flying cars.

Live Broadcast from China - English Replay Available

The live broadcast of the XPENG AI Day will begin on Wednesday, November 6, with an English-language replay available on Wednesday, November 13, via the following links:

Chinese Live Broadcast

2:30 PM, Wednesday, November 6, Beijing Time (GMT+8) or 1:30 AM US Eastern Standard Time

XPENG OFFICIAL WEBSITE CHINESE

English Live Broadcast

2:30 PM, Wednesday, November 6, Beijing Time (GMT+8) or 1:30 AM US Eastern Standard Time

XPENG OFFICIAL WEBSITE ENGLISH

XPENG OFFICIAL X

XPENG OFFICIAL FACEBOOK

XPENG OFFICIAL LINKEDIN

XPENG OFFICIAL TIKTOK

English Replay

8:00 PM, Wednesday, November 13, Beijing Time (GMT+8) or 7:00 AM US Eastern Standard Time

XPENG OFFICIAL WEBSITE ENGLISH

XPENG OFFICIAL IR WEBSITE ENGLISH

XPENG OFFICIAL YOUTUBE

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. XPENG's Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPENG's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPENG's goals and strategies; XPENG's expansion plans; XPENG's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China's EV market; XPENG's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPENG's expectations regarding its relationships with customers, contract manufacturers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPENG's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and XPENG does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

