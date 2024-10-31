An Epic Outdoor Adventure Awaits This Weekend: Dubai Fitness Challenge To Hit Hatta With Dubai Stand Up Paddle, Presented By RTA

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Unique, outdoor event to feature adult and family SUP training sessions, mass participation challenges, sunset yoga and, for the first time, free kayaking.

Make it a weekend getaway and take advantage of Hatta's action-packed calendar of activities for an unforgettable experience for the whole family

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 31 October 2024 : It's nearly time to escape the city bustle for an unforgettable day of outdoor fun at the second Dubai Stand Up Paddle, presented by RTA as part of Dubai Challenge (DFC).

For those lucky enough to have secured one of these coveted spots, here's everything you need to know about this unique event at Hatta Dam – and even more reasons to extend your stay and experience an unforgettable weekend of fitness, wellness, and fun.

On Saturday 2 November, get set for a full day of outdoor adventure; start with an energising SUP training session designed for adults at 10:15 AM and 11:30 AM, where certified coaches will guide you in building core strength and mastering paddle boarding techniques. If you're bringing the kids along, don't miss the dedicated sessions for younger participants at 12:45 PM and 2 PM, where kids (aged six years old and over) and teens can get involved and receive certificates of achievement, making it a memorable experience for the whole family. Feeling competitive? Join the adult-only challenge at 3:15 PM or gather the family for a friendly challenge at 4:15 PM. As the day draws to a close, enjoy a serene yoga session on your paddleboard at 4:15 PM or 5 PM, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the majestic Hajjar mountains. This year, you can also enjoy free kayaking throughout the day! Make sure to secure your spot at the registration counter upon arrival, as slots are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Remember, you need to be 17 or older for a single kayak, while for doubles, under 17s are welcome but must be accompanied by an adult.

No need to stress about equipment – all necessary equipment, including high-quality SUP boards, life jackets, and kayaks for the new kayaking sessions, will be provided at no extra cost. For a comfortable day out on the water, wear swimwear and don't forget sun protection. It's also a good idea to pack a change of clothes. Getting to Hatta is easy thanks to complimentary shuttle buses departing from Dubai World Trade Centre between 7 AM and 7:30 AM, with returns between 2 PM and 6 PM. If you're driving, ample parking is available, and free shuttles will take you from the parking area to the event location.

Maximise your adventure: Turn a day at Hatta into an unforgettable weekend

Why not turn your day into a full weekend experience? Extend your stay in Hatta and take advantage of a variety of other outdoor activities, including spear throwing and air rifle shooting, as well as an exclusive friends and family deal for just AED 99 per person, which includes access to the High Ropes Course, Kids Ropes Course, Archery, Wall Climbing and the Net Walkway - simply present your SUP registration confirmation to enjoy this promotion. With extended hours for activities like archery, axe throwing, wall climbing, and the Hatta Aerial Adventure Park open until 9 PM, plus other activities like the Twin Zipline and Drop In closing at sunset, close at sunset, there will be no shortage of excitement. Food trucks will also be on-site offering a delightful array of culinary options – from local delicacies to Italian and American favourites – ensuring you stay fueled throughout the day. Plus, for those looking to make a weekend out of it, camping zones, hotels, Airbnbs plus BBQ rentals will be available for a full weekend of adventure in Hatta.

Organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Stand-Up Paddle is Presented by RTA with Association Partners Hatta and Hatta Kayak; Official Partner Mai Dubai; and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Health, Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, Ministry of Education and Event's Security Committee and Emirates Schools Association.