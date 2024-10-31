Zwickroell Introduces New Mflow Extrusion Plastometer At Largest International Expo In Materials Testing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Now even more simple, safe and intuitive for increased efficiency and reliable results

KENNESAW, Ga. and ULM, Germany, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Mflow extrusion plastometer made its debut at ZwickRoell's testXpo, 32nd International for Materials Testing. The instrument sets new standards in plastics testing in accordance with ASTM D1238 and ISO 1133-1/-2. Thanks to extensive modular possibilities and significant time savings for each test, it offers an unprecedented combination of performance, ease of use and flexibility.

New ZwickRoell extrusion plastometer available in three versions: basic, with pneumatic weightlifting, and with weight pegging function

ZwickRoell Mflow: easy filling and pre-compacting process

"The Mflow is the ideal solution for the plastics industry, where testing machine operators and laboratory managers must be able to rely on the precision of their melt flow tests," says Dennis Stöhr, Product Manager at ZwickRoell. The new Mflow extrusion plastometer measures both the melt mass flow rate (MFR) and the melt volume flow rate (MVR), while guaranteeing reliable and reproducible test results-both crucial for the quality assurance of plastic products.

Purpose-built to meet the specific standards of the plastics industry

In its basic configuration, the Mflow performs tests according to method A for MFR and method B for MVR. Its modular design allows it to be modified to the specific needs of the plastics industry, with expandable features such as a cleaning function and a pneumatic weight-lifting unit with pegging function which eliminates the need to move weights manually. These enhancements provide greater adaptability and ensure the melt flow tester remains future proof for evolving laboratory demands.

Engineered to achieve up to 30% faster cleaning

A key innovation of the Mflow is the substantial reduction in cleaning time between tests. Stöhr: "With improved accessibility and optimized surfaces, cleaning time is reduced by up to 30 percent, enabling successive tests to be carried out faster." This is a significant advantage for laboratories that are under incredible pressure to work more efficiently.

Designed for optimal ergonomics and intuitive machine operation

The Mflow's design prioritizes ergonomics, providing an optimized working position, simplifying the process of filling the specimen material, and reducing physical strain on the operator. The integrated touch display and LED status indicators support intuitive operation, whether used with or without a PC. With the new Mflow, ZwickRoell is setting new standards in plastics testing. The combination of time efficiency, ergonomic design and flexible modularity makes the Mflow an indispensable tool in modern testing labs in the plastics industry and significantly contributes to increased productivity.

