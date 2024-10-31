Illinois Lottery Reports Record Results For Third Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lottery Continues to Grow Funding to Support Common School Fund

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As it celebrates its 50th anniversary, the Illinois Lottery is also celebrating another record-breaking year of sales and returns to the State of Illinois.

The Illinois Lottery is reporting sales of $3.86 billion and lottery proceeds of $883.6 million, which are both higher than the previous year. Fiscal year 2024 was notable for having five multi-state jackpots over $1 billion for the first time in lottery history. These five large jackpots figured prominently in the Lottery's performance for 2024, marking the third consecutive year of record sales and returns to support the Common School Fund and other good causes.

“Since its inception, the Illinois Lottery has been a valuable state asset, and now 99% of proceeds go into the Common School Fund,” said Governor JB Pritzker .“We are proud this year to celebrate both the Lottery's golden anniversary and another record year of net income, which will support our K-12 students and other good causes, such as supporting Illinois veterans and commission scholarships for the Illinois DREAM Fund.”

From May to October this year, the Illinois Lottery has been celebrating its 50th year by introducing a family of Instant tickets named Celebration with second-chance drawings. The Illinois Lottery also offered sweepstakes where players could win gift cards and held events throughout the State offering lottery-branded merchandise, gift cards and cash prizes. Other promotional activities included a tour of 50 lottery retail outlets across the State in their prize truck and a giant disco ball event in downtown Chicago, giving away $10,000 in prizes. The celebration involved lottery players and retailers alike, to recognize their ongoing participation and to say thank you.

“For 50 years, the Lottery has been giving Illinois residents an opportunity to play, a chance to win, while making a difference at the same time,” said Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays .“As we reflect on the Lottery's rich history and the impact it has had, we're particularly proud to announce another year of record returns to the State of Illinois to help supplement funding for K-12 public education and the specialty causes we support in Illinois.”

Illinois Lottery players won big during the period with over 117 million winning tickets sold, including 75 players who won prizes of $1 million or more, and one online player that won $552 million on Mega Millions in June 2024 - making it the largest lottery prize ever won online in the U.S.

Instant Ticket sales got a boost in 2024 with the introduction of the Illinois Lottery's first $50 scratch-off ticket, at a time when most U.S. lotteries experienced Instant Ticket sales decline.

Since 2018, Allwyn North America has been the operating partner to the Illinois Lottery and works closely with the Department of Lottery to deliver these results. Supported by Allwyn's state-of-the-art iLottery platform, online players and sales through the Lottery's website and app have been growing year-over-year and generated $686 million in sales in the 2024 fiscal year, up by almost a third on the prior year.

“We continue to focus on modernizing the Illinois Lottery, with an emphasis on improving the retail experience and growing the Lottery's digital presence,” said Keith Horton, General Manager and General Counsel for Allwyn North America .“With direct marketing activity to players built on data-driven and machine-learning models, stoked by engaging game content with the first $50 instant ticket and over 30 Fast Play games across retail, online and via Scan-N-Play, we continue to prepare the Illinois Lottery for the future.”

The Lottery's fiscal year 2024 runs from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. The operating income figure of $883.6 million is still to be audited and confirmed. Audited full year lottery returns to the state will be published later in the year. For more information, please visit .

About the Illinois Lottery

The Illinois Lottery, founded in 1974, has contributed over $25 billion to the State's Common School Fund in support of K-12 public education in Illinois since 1985. The Common School Fund is the Illinois Lottery's primary beneficiary, receiving nearly 99% of Illinois Lottery proceeds. The Illinois Lottery also supports various specialty causes as described in the Illinois Lottery Law (20 ILCS 1605/21.4). For more information about the Illinois Lottery and the causes we support, please visit IllinoisLottery.com .

Allwyn is the private manager of the Illinois Lottery, working in partnership with the Illinois Department of Lottery to operate a modern lottery that benefits the people of Illinois. For more information see:

