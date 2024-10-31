NCRF To Host Inaugural Fresno Latino College Expotm November 1St

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celebrating educational opportunities with college acceptances, thousands in scholarships, and more for students throughout the Central Valley!

- NCRF Founder and CEO, Dr. Theresa PriceFRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is partnering with the Fresno Unified School District to bring the inaugural Fresno Latino College ExpoTM to the Central Valley. The expo will take place on Friday, November 1, 2024, at Valdez Hall, 702 M Street, Fresno, CA 93721. The expo is open to Fresno Unified School District students from 9:00 am - 1:00 pm and to the public from 11:30 am - 1:00 pm. The event is an opportunity for attendees to meet with close to 50 colleges, universities, and other educational programs, with a special focus on Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs).Additionally, select colleges will generously waive application fees, offer scholarships, and may even extend on-the-spot acceptances! The Latino College ExpoTM (LCE) is an ideal platform for information and connections to college and careers for high school students, adult students and college students looking to transfer to four-year institutions.In support of this college-going culture, NCRF warmly welcomes students, parents, guardians, educators and individuals of all ethnic backgrounds to take part in the day's enriching experiences.Attendees will have access to health and wellness resources and be able to attend engaging workshops/seminars on such topics as: Booming Careers, How to Survive College as a First Generation Student, and more, including special presentations on finding money for college. Sessions will be offered in Spanish and English.In a warm welcome to all Fresno-area students, NCRF's Latino Engagement Program Manager, Bridget Hurtado says,“Our goal is to ignite the passion and potential in students, their families and the community by connecting them with crucial resources and support.”“We are thrilled to extend our Latino expo into the Central Valley and provide a platform to connect thousands of students to higher education. We welcome students, families and educators from throughout the area to join us for a day of empowerment and possibilities,” says NCRF Founder and CEO, Dr. Theresa Price. For free tickets or sponsorship/partnership opportunities visit or call 877-427-4100.NCRF welcomes donations to support and connect underserved and underrepresented students to college, careers and beyond! . Subscribe to NCRF's YouTube Channel today at: .About the Latino College ExpoTMThe Latino College ExpoTM (LCE) is a trademarked event of the National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that diligently serves as a comprehensive student outreach program in various schools across the country. NCRF's mission is to combat the high school dropout rate and foster increased degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless, and foster students. NCRF's programs are aligned with its vision to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.

