Mexico’S Debt Rises But Outperforms Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's public debt has exceeded expectations as President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's term concludes, yet the country maintains a favorable position compared to Brazil.



The Finance Ministry's recent report revealed surprising figures about Mexico's fiscal health. The Historical Balance of Public Sector Requirements (SHRFSP), Mexico's broadest debt measure, reached 49.3% of GDP.



This figure surpasses earlier projections of 48.6%. The total debt amounted to 16 trillion 732,790 million pesos ($837.31 billion), a 10.3% increase from the previous year.



Despite this rise, Mexico's debt -to-GDP ratio remains significantly lower than Brazil's, which is expected to hit 78.0% by the end of 2024. This comparison underscores Mexico's stronger fiscal position in the region.



Deputy Finance Secretary Edgar Amador Zamora attributed the debt surge to currency volatility and interest rate changes. However, the Finance Ministry reported some positive outcomes, with budget and primary deficits lower than expected.





Comparative Fiscal Challenges

In contrast, Brazil's fiscal situation appears more challenging, with a government budget deficit of 8.9% of GDP in 2023, significantly higher than Mexico's projected deficit.



This wider gap puts additional pressure on Brazil 's debt levels and fiscal stability. Mexico's government financial requirements reached 1 trillion 272 billion pesos ($63.65 billion), projected to hit 5.9% of GDP by year's end.



While substantial, this remains lower than Brazil's recent budget deficits. As both countries navigate global economic uncertainties, Mexico's stronger debt position could prove advantageous.



It may help attract investment and maintain stability. However, the incoming Mexican administration faces the challenge of addressing debt levels while maintaining public services and promoting growth.



This situation raises questions about economic management and future challenges for both nations. While Mexico appears better positioned, both countries must implement prudent fiscal policies.



These measures are essential to ensure long-term economic health and sustainable growth. Balancing these priorities will be a key focus for policymakers in the coming years.

MENAFN31102024007421016031ID1108837930