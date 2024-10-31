Ecopetrol Chief Challenges Gas Shortage Predictions For Colombia

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ricardo Roa, president of Ecopetrol, recently addressed concerns about Colombia's natural supply. He assured that the country will not face a gas deficit in 2025.



This statement contradicts warnings from experts who predict impending shortages. Ecopetrol, Colombia's state-owned oil company, produces 76% of the gas consumed in the country.



Roa's confidence stems from Ecopetrol 's plans and exploration activities. The company aims to invest $760 million in 2024 to boost production, with $350 million funding offshore operations in the Caribbean Sea.



Roa outlined several exploration projects scheduled for the coming years. These include evaluating the Orca Norte-1 well and drilling the Uchuva-2, Buenasuerte-1, and Komodo-1 wells.



Ecopetrol plans to develop at least 20% of the potential found in La Guajira, estimated at 75 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Despite Roa's optimism, industry analysts remain skeptical.







The Colombian Association of Natural Gas warns of potential supply shortfalls. Colombia has seen a decline in its natural gas reserves since 2012, with production outpacing new discoveries.



To address potential shortages, Ecopetrol is exploring options such as importing gas from Venezuela and increasing liquefied natural gas imports.



The company faces challenges in implementing these plans, including environmental permits and licensing processes. Colombia's energy landscape is complex, with heavy reliance on hydropower.



Recent low rainfall has forced increased reliance on gas-fired plants, straining the existing gas supply and import infrastructure.



Roa's statements aim to reassure the public and investors about Colombia's energy future. However, the country must balance energy security with environmental concerns.



The coming years will test Colombia's ability to meet its growing energy needs while transitioning to cleaner sources.

