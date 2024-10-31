SC Labs Gets Proactive In Testing Cannabis Products For Pesticides Beyond Those Required By Law

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SC Labs has released a new expanded testing panel for cannabis products that allows brands to test for additional pesticides that are not currently required for testing under the current Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) guidelines. A number of these dangerous chemicals are showing up in consumer products after they've already made their way onto product shelves, often resulting in product recalls.

"We really want to be proactive in helping to clean up the cannabis supply for consumers in the state," according to Josh Wurzer, co-founder and COO of SC Labs. "Some of these pesticides that are not on the required testing list can be quite dangerous for patients so we'd love to see the DCC expand their list. Pesticides like Propyzamide and Fluopyram may be safe in small amounts when used in agriculture but can be harmful in cannabis products due to different methods of consumption, such as smoking, which can increase toxicity. This is just one example."

The 11 pesticides in this expanded panel in California include Pymetrozine, Propargite, Pyrimethanil, Propyzamide as well as seven other increasingly common analytes. Pymetrozine is showing up in an alarming percentage of distillate batches in California as it is an ingredient in the popular insecticide, Endeavor.

"Ultimately, our goal is to create a safer market for everyone," said Wurzer.

"With California being such an agricultural state, we're constantly studying and monitoring pesticide use in the state and trying to stay ahead of the testing requirements." SC Labs offers a variety of pesticide analyses from standard DCC requirements to an expanded 105 analyte test.

SC Labs is one of the nation's leading cannabis and hemp testing laboratories with more than 14 years of experience helping companies deliver safe products to the emerging marketplace. Focused on establishing new testing standards and methodologies designed for speed, efficiency, and safety, SC labs helps its clients navigate complex regulatory requirements while providing them unmatched scientific expertise and state-of-the-art resources. SC Labs is licensed and accredited in Arizona, California, Colorado, Michigan, and Oregon, with a growth strategy designed to serve quality cannabis and hemp brands across the nation and around the world. To learn more, visit SCLabs .

