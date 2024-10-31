Oracle Health Data Intelligence Updates Help Healthcare Organizations Improve Care Quality, Operational Efficiency, And Financial Performance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AI-powered clinical intelligence prioritizes patient outreach based on likelihood of successful intervention to improve patient and reduce costly emergency department visits and hospitalization

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced significant enhancements to Oracle Health Data Intelligence . The updates take advantage of the high performance and military-grade security1 of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and the latest innovations in AI to help healthcare organizations enhance patient care, optimize performance, and improve decision-making across their networks.

"Advocate Health is first and foremost a safe clinical enterprise," said Don Calcagno, senior vice president and chief population health officer, Advocate Health. "Oracle Health Data Intelligence enables us to provide the needed support to our patients and their clinicians to improve quality, while reducing the total cost of care. We are partnering with Oracle Health to enhance our ability to monitor performance across our value-based care contracts in Oracle Health Data Intelligence, with the goal of optimizing performance by being more efficient, proactive, and effective."

Oracle Health Data Intelligence continuously and securely integrates patient data from a wide range of sources - clinical, claims, social determinants, pharmacy, and more – to deliver insight across back office and point-of-care workflows. This electronic health record (EHR)-agnostic suite of cloud infrastructure, analytics, and applications

enables a broad range of healthcare and government stakeholders to use data from across the healthcare ecosystem without the cost and complexity of trying to integrate disparate data and systems on their own.

"Oracle Health Data Intelligence works with any EHR and we are proud to make this available to all health systems. This not only eliminates the blind spots resulting from data silos, it also uses advances in AI to enable healthcare organizations to be more predictive and proactive in their approach to care plans and reporting," said

Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "This enables clinical, care management, and financial teams to identify and address potential problems before they develop – reducing costs, increasing reimbursements, closing care gaps, and improving population health."

All three pillars of Oracle Health Data Intelligence have been updated to better serve stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem.

Oracle Health Clinical Intelligence

helps improve financial performance and enhance care with insights that optimize care quality, suggest next best steps for individual patients, and highlight opportunities for greatest impact. New capabilities introduced enable:



Optimized clinical and financial outcomes with value-based care contract performance tracking and insights to improve patient care quality and reduce costs. AI-powered prioritization supports proactive care by helping understand patients most likely to benefit from outreach and suggesting the next best steps to help avoid costly emergency visits and hospitalizations.

Actionable insights across EHRs with an Oracle Health companion app to help clinicians and care managers improve care quality by closing care gaps and documenting Hierarchical Condition Categories (HCC).

Improved quality and performance reporting via expansion of the Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) content catalog, additional measures within the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) catalog, updated HCC classifications for risk adjustment improvements, and updates to the patient conditions available in the clinical catalog, such as eating disorders and traumatic brain injuries. These expanded content catalogs help better identify care options and close care gaps.

Simplified regulatory compliance with a cloud-based, cross-EHR solution for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services new Alternative Payment Model Performance Pathway (APP) through electronic clinical quality measures (eCQMs) designed to simplify the reporting process and enhance data accuracy . Greater understanding of costs and organizational performance through new cost and utilization analytics that help track demographics and spend for patients with chronic conditions. A new event-based episodes dashboard has also been added to compare efficiency, variation, and spend on patient episodes across organizations.

Oracle Health Analytics Intelligence is a modern data warehouse and analytics offering that helps accelerate decision-making by integrating, cleansing, normalizing, and unifying data from multiple sources, creating comprehensive longitudinal patient records and delivering insight through purpose-built reports and powerful analytics tools. Recently added capabilities include:



Analytics Intelligence Reporting and Visualizations that take advantage of natural language queries to enable a broad range of clinical and business users to generate reports and gain insight from the solution, which eliminates the need to rely on analytics teams for ad hoc data explorations.

Emergency Medicine: Order Analysis , which provides insights to help reduce emergency department length-of-stay by identifying bottlenecks created by order turnaround times.

Social Determinants of Health Screening , which provides insight into screening compliance and helps understand patients with additional needs to improve care and access. Antimicrobial Stewardship Program Analysis, which delivers insight into antimicrobial mediation, duration of use, and outcomes along with alerts regarding antimicrobial usage volumes to improve health outcomes and reduce antimicrobial use.

Oracle Health Care Coordination Intelligence

helps connect care teams, increase patient engagement, and improve patient experiences. New capabilities recently introduced in Oracle Health Care Coordination deliver:



Gains of 5x care manager efficiency

during patient case reviews with AI-powered summaries that surface insights on recent encounters, conditions, changes to at-home medications, and future appointments. Supported directly in the Oracle Care Management app, the Oracle Health companion app, and via patient long record APIs. Greater understanding of patients' medical histories

with on-demand access to supplemental clinical and medical administration records.

Oracle's Health Data Intelligence is powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), which provides the same military-grade security used to protect the most sensitive data at some of the largest and most sophisticated businesses, national defense agencies, and governments around the world.

