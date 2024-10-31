Silo Pharma Reports Positive Results In Sterilization And Dissolution Testing Of SP-26 Ketamine Implant

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The implant demonstrates stability and consistent drug release, supporting further analytical testing and development

SARASOTA, FL, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or the“Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing formulations and drug delivery systems for traditional therapeutics and psychedelic treatments, today announced promising results from recent sterilization and dissolution tests of its SP-26 ketamine-loaded implant for fibromyalgia and chronic pain. These tests were conducted under the Company's current development agreement with Sever Pharma Solutions.

Previously, Silo disclosed that Sever Pharma Solutions initiated the scale-up, extrusion, and analytical testing of the SP-26 ketamine hydrochloride (ketamine HCL) polymer implants. This sterilization and dissolution testing utilized the time-released, dose-controlled formulation chosen by Silo for ongoing preclinical research. The analysis of the implants thus far has demonstrated a sustained 80%+ drug release over a 7-day period, highlighting consistent drug delivery. Additionally, the implants showed minimal variation in key physical properties, underscoring the safety and stability of the formulation.

“We believe that these interim results from our SP-26 testing indicate strong drug stability and a reliable release profile, which in our opinion are critical for delivering consistent therapeutic benefits to patients,” said Silo CEO Eric Weisblum.“Our planned upcoming animal studies are expected to focus on assessing the efficacy of these dose-controlled, time-release implants as a potential treatment option for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief.”

SPC-15 is a novel serotonin 4 (5-HT4) receptor agonist that utilizes biomarkers for the treatment of PTSD, anxiety, and other stress-induced affective disorders. SPC-15 is being developed as an intranasal medication. If clinically successful, SPC-15 could qualify for the FDA's streamlined 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for drug approval. Silo Pharma is conducting preclinical studies of SPC-15 in collaboration with Columbia University and was granted an exclusive license to further develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPC-15 worldwide.

Silo Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that address underserved conditions including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Silo focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in novel formulations and drug delivery systems. The Company's lead program, SPC-15, is an intranasal treatment targeting PTSD and stress-induced anxiety disorders. SP-26 is a time-release ketamine-loaded implant for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief. Silo's two preclinical programs are SPC-14, an intranasal compound for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, and SPU-16, a CNS-homing peptide targeting multiple sclerosis (MS). Silo's research and development programs are conducted through collaborations with universities and independent laboratories. For more information, visit and connect on social media at LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of words“could”,“believe”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“estimate”,“expect”,“may”,“continue”,“predict”,“potential”, and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or“the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company's technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company's customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company's products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

800-705-0120

