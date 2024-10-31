Türkiye's BIST 100 opens Thursday’s session lower

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, opened at 9,004.60 points, reflecting a slight decline of 0.02 percent, or 1.95 points, compared to the previous trading session. This modest decrease indicates ongoing fluctuations in the market as investors continue to assess various economic factors that influence stock performance.



In the previous trading day, the BIST 100 experienced a rise of 0.68 percent, closing at 9,006.55 points. The day’s trading activity was robust, with a total transaction volume reaching 69.2 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.02 billion. This activity demonstrates continued investor engagement in the Turkish stock market, even as it navigates a challenging economic landscape.



As of 09:50 am local time (06:50 GMT), exchange rates indicated that one US dollar was valued at 34.2550 Turkish liras, while the euro traded at 37.1860 liras and the British pound at 44.4430 liras. These exchange rates reflect ongoing trends in currency valuation, which can have significant implications for trade and investment decisions in Türkiye.



In terms of commodities, the price of gold was noted at USD2,783.77 per ounce, signaling continued demand for this precious metal amid global economic uncertainties. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was priced at USD72.50 per barrel, indicating fluctuations in the energy market that can influence broader economic conditions. These commodity prices, along with currency valuations, play a crucial role in shaping investor sentiment and market dynamics in Türkiye.

