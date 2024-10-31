Hands-On Learning Pioneer Skillable Releases New Product Features To Make Virtual Labs Simpler To Build

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Feature updates include user enhancements and helping lab developers easily and intuitively build, clone, tailor and launch labs at scale

- Chris McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer for Skillable

NEW RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Skillable , the pioneer in hands-on and skill validation announces new product features aimed at simplifying the lab experience for admins and users, making labs more scalable and easily tailored to specific needs and audiences.

Focused on scalability, efficiency and performance

A primary update to the Skillable interface includes the Visual Instructions Editor which enables lab developers with no prior coding experience to create instructions and add interactive elements to labs through an intuitive interface. This creates opportunities for any lab developer to generate and modify the lab instructions they need to train learners effectively and in a tailored way.

Additionally, improvements to Skillable's Template Gallery allow admins to clone pre-built environments and then tweak their configurations to meet specific needs. This offers speed in building, as well as greater flexibility and customization in the lab creation process.

With significant global growth over the past year, which includes the delivery of 7.5 million labs to nearly 1.4 million unique users for a total of nearly 8.3 million hours of engagement, Skillable is boosting global lab performance and reducing latency through smart geolocation. This ensures the nearest data center for a learner is used for their lab experience.

Hands-on learning in Cornerstone OnDemand

Alongside the product release, Skillable is now available for Cornerstone OnDemand customers with Cornerstone's Professional Skills, Technology, Public Sector, Public Sector Technology or SMB Essentials Curated Subscriptions. This makes hands-on training more accessible for the millions of Cornerstone OnDemand customers seeking ways to practice skills safely in test environments that replicate real-world scenarios and problems.

Growth, business results and usability celebrated

Two of Skillable's customers, Majesco and Quest Software, were recently awarded the coveted Brandon Hall GroupTM HCM Excellence Awards. Through Skillable, Majesco now has a timely and accurate source of skill data, is upskilling employees and its extended network of partners and customers in their latest products and has saved $300,000 annually on sandbox maintenance costs.

Quest Software has reskilled and certified more than 1,000 partners in its solutions, improving partner-led sales by 183%, reducing certification costs by 85% per trainee and boosting customer satisfaction due to fewer technical issues.

The consistent business results and real-world difference that Skillable makes to users, instructors and organizations has also been recognized in the G2 Fall 2024 report. Overall, Skillable was awarded 41 badges by G2 users including four category wins for Virtual IT Labs Leader (for the 13th consecutive time), Best Results, Best Usability and Most Implementable.

Training Industry also named Skillable as one of its 2024 Top IT and Technical Training Companies, recognizing the breadth, quality and advancement of its features plus industry innovation and impact. This is the fifth time that Skillable has been listed.

Chris McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer at Skillable said,“Every quarter brings new growth, innovation and successes for Skillable. This pays testament to trust instilled by our world-class customers, the hard work of our team and how quickly we are expanding opportunities and iterating on the product. The latest product release makes it easier for labs to be created and delivered to learners across the world, helping customers rapidly build skills in the business-critical areas many organizations see as crucial today such as AI, data engineering, cybersecurity, and cloud computing.”

Skillable was also ranked as one of the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. - the sixth time it has made the list which is based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period.

See more details on Skillable's product release here.

Sarah Danzl

Skillable

+1 347-966-6544

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.