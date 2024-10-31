Euro Sun Mining And Glencore Enter Into MOU For Concentrate Offtake

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Inc., (TSX: ESM) (“ Euro Sun ” or the“ Company ”) is pleased to announce that they have entered a binding Memorandum of Understanding (the“ MOU' ) with Glencore International AG (“ Glencore” ) by which Euro Sun grants Glencore the right of first refusal (“ ROFR ”) for an offtake of all future concentrate to be produced by Euro Sun at its Rovina Valley Project in Romania. In addition, Glencore has the right to nominate one director to the Euro Sun board of directors.

Mr. Grant Sboros, CEO of Euro Sun Mining, expressed enthusiasm about the recently signed MOU, emphasizing, "We are delighted to announce this offtake concentrate agreement with one of the world's leading mining companies. This MOU underscores the growing international interest in our project and secures future concentrate sales for Euro Sun upon commencement of production. The Rovina Valley Project continues to represent a significant investment to benefit Romania, which is also critical for raw material security in Europe.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun Mining is a publicly listed development-stage mining company focused on unlocking value through the responsible development of the Rovina Valley Project, one of Europe's largest copper gold projects. The Rovina copper and gold deposit located in west-central Romania, is the second largest in Europe and holds about 400 million tonnes of confirmed resources containing 7.0 million ounces of gold and 1.4 billion pounds of copper.

About Glencore International AG

Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities. Founded in the 1970s as a trading company, Glencore has grown to become a major producer and marketer of commodities with around 150,000 employees and contractors and a strong footprint in over 35 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources.

