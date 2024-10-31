Vueling Spanish airline starts flights from Barcelona to Istanbul

(MENAFN) Spain's second-largest low-cost airline, Vueling, commenced flights from Barcelona to Türkiye’s iGA Istanbul Airport on Thursday. The inaugural flight, operated with an Airbus A320-200, arrived in Istanbul carrying 182 passengers. A welcoming ceremony was held at Gate B12 to mark this occasion.



Firat Ocak, the development director at iGA, expressed enthusiasm at the ceremony, highlighting that Vueling's arrival coincided with the 101st anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye. He noted that Vueling is now the 109th scheduled airline to operate at iGA Istanbul Airport. Initially, Vueling will offer flights three days a week from Barcelona, with plans to increase this to seven flights weekly in the near future.



Gonzalo Fernandez Ruiz, the airport stations manager at Vueling, emphasized the significance of this new route as a critical step in the airline's expansion strategy. He expressed hopes for fostering a cultural connection between Istanbul and Barcelona, anticipating that the increased flight frequency will facilitate better connections between the two cities.



With the launch of Vueling’s flights, travelers will gain access to 90 destinations from Istanbul, including popular locations such as the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands, all accessible through Barcelona. This development not only enhances travel options for passengers but also strengthens tourism and cultural ties between Türkiye and Spain.

MENAFN31102024000045015839ID1108837653