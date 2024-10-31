Niger renegotiates mining partnerships to secure more favorable terms for itself

(MENAFN) Niger, which holds around 5 percent of the world’s uranium reserves, has taken steps to renegotiate its mining partnerships, aiming to secure more favorable terms for itself. This decision comes amid France's official exit from Niger's uranium sector and a newly-formed partnership with Turkey. Tensions between Niger and France, heightened since the military council took power in 2023, have led Niamey to reevaluate its longstanding agreements, especially in uranium mining, where France’s Orano group has held a dominant role for decades.



The shift in alliances was marked by the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Niger and Turkey, announced by Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, signifying a “new stage in the process of strategic reorientation.” This agreement allows Turkish companies to begin uranium exploration efforts in Niger, signaling a more diversified approach to partnerships. Turkey's growing interest in Niger was set in motion by a high-level diplomatic delegation led by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in July 2024, including officials from defense, energy, and intelligence sectors.



Both countries view this new cooperation as mutually beneficial. For Niger, it represents an opportunity to develop the mining sector with a partner offering more advantageous terms, while Turkey looks to secure its uranium supplies for its expanding nuclear energy program, which already includes a nuclear power plant on the Mediterranean and plans for two additional facilities. This partnership highlights Niger's commitment to asserting its sovereignty over its natural resources by attracting new international investors on its own terms.



Beyond mining, the cooperation between Niger and Turkey extends to defense. Niger recently requested Turkish drones worth about 80 million euros to bolster its military capabilities. This addition is intended to enhance Niger’s defense in the face of regional security concerns, further solidifying the partnership as one that addresses both economic and security interests for both nations.

