Artworks By Children From Egypt's Cancer Hospital Showcased At Museum Of Islamic Art

Doha, Qatar: The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA), in collaboration with the of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, is set to unveil a unique and heart-warming titled Together We Are. The exhibition, on view from November 1 to November 7, 2024, will showcase over 26 artworks created by children from the Cancer Hospital in Egypt. This special initiative is a celebration of the therapeutic power of art in healthcare and underscores the important cultural ties between Qatar and Egypt.

The exhibition will feature an inspiring collection of paintings and drawings that reflect the creativity and resilience of children undergoing treatment for cancer. Each artwork tells a deeply personal story of hope, courage, and imagination, serving as a reminder of the transformative role that art can play in the healing process. Through this initiative, the Museum of Islamic Art is reaffirming its commitment to promoting cultural dialogue and highlighting the role of art in cultivating emotional well-being.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar has been instrumental in facilitating this cultural exchange, playing a pivotal role. Thanks to their support, the young artists will travel to Qatar, allowing them to share their creations with an international audience. This partnership exemplifies Qatar's dedication to strengthening its cultural relations with Egypt and using art as a means of enhancing mutual understanding and collaboration.

Commenting on the significance of the exhibition, Salem Al Aswad, Deputy Director of Learning & Outreach of the Museum of Islamic Art said,“We are incredibly proud to present Together We Are, an exhibition that not only showcases the remarkable talents of these young artists but also highlights the healing power of creative expression. Through the generosity of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, we have been able to create an international platform for these children to share their voices and stories. We hope this exhibition will inspire visitors to reflect on the role of art in healthcare and the importance of cultural exchange.”

HE Lolwah Al Khater, Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentioned: "Art can bring comfort and foster a sense of connection, making a real difference in people's lives. After visiting the 57357 Cancer Hospital in Egypt last year, I was truly inspired by how they're combining care with creativity. We're grateful to the hospital staff, Qatar Museums, and everyone involved in making this delegation visit and the exhibition launch possible. We at the State of Qatar view this event as yet another step in strengthening our cultural exchange and bilateral relations with our brothers and sisters in Egypt."

In addition to the exhibition, a series of workshops and interactive activities will be held for the visiting children, focusing on art therapy and creative expression. These sessions will provide the children with a nurturing environment to explore their artistic skills, helping them to process their experiences and emotions through creative outlets.

Together We Are is expected to attract a diverse audience of art lovers, healthcare professionals, and members of the public, offering an opportunity to engage with the stories behind the artworks and to celebrate the resilience of the human spirit. The exhibition is a powerful reminder of how art can transcend borders, promoting healing and bringing people together in times of need.