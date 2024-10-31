Women In HVACR Seeks Inspiring Leaders For Open Board Positions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The non-profit organization looks to capitalize on successful 2024 with the addition of new board members in the coming year

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in HVACR (WHVACR), a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration trades, is accepting nominations and applications from experienced women leaders in the HVACR to fill two board member positions as they continue empowering the next generation of women in the skilled trades.

As part of the Women in HVACR Board of Directors, members work collaboratively with the executive team to guide the organization's direction, oversee financial management and ensure legal and ethical integrity. The last day to apply or nominate board members is December 2. Applicants will be notified after voting on December 16.

"2024 has been a tremendous success for our organization," said Amy O'Grady, executive director of Women in HVACR. "Our goal is to carry the momentum from this year into 2025. To do that, we are seeking the most talented and inspiring women in the HVACR industry to lead, mentor and guide the next generation of women in HVACR as board members that are passionate about our organization and the success of women in the trades industries."

If elected, board members will play a vital role in the governance, fundraising and strategic leadership of the organization. Board member responsibilities include:



Ensure Women in HVACR operates in alignment with its mission, values and strategic goals.

Participate in fundraising activities, including donor outreach, securing sponsorships, and promoting the organization's mission to potential supporters.

Contribute to setting the long-term strategy and objectives of the organization, monitor its progress and evaluate the organization's impact.

Act as an advocate and representative in the community, building relationships and expanding its network. Attend and actively participate in all board meetings, committee meetings and special events, including the annual conference and strategic planning session.

"Women in HVACR has more than 1,200 members now," O'Grady said. "Every year, more and more women are entering the industry, and it's important for them to know that they're being represented by experienced leaders and mentors from across the country. It's those leaders that allow us to truly make an impact on the industry as a whole."

About Women in HVACR

Since 2002, Women in HVACR has worked to increase the number of women in the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigerant (HVACR) industry and empower women to succeed by providing members with a variety of opportunities to network and develop a professional environment through education and mentorship. The 1,200-member nonprofit organization holds a variety of regional and national events each year and provides scholarship opportunities for women who pursue careers within the HVACR industry, including those who seek engineering and business degrees or a trade school education. For more information about Women in HVACR, visit .

