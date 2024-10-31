Sandy Spring Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend
Date
10/31/2024 7:17:46 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OLNEY, Md., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq- SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, announced that the board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.34 per share payable on November 21, 2024, to shareholders of record on November 14, 2024. This dividend is consistent with the previous linked quarter and the fourth quarter of 2023.
About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc./Sandy Spring bank
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations , the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking , mortgage , private banking , and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson and West Financial Services, Inc. , Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services.
For additional information or questions, please contact:
Daniel J. Schrider, Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer, or
Charles S. Cullum, Executive V.P. & Chief Financial Officer
Sandy Spring Bancorp
17801 Georgia Avenue
Olney, Maryland 20832
1-800-399-5919
E-mail: ...
...
Website:
Media Contact:
Amber Washington, Senior Vice President
301.774.6400 x5697
...
