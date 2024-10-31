ILAC Education Group Becomes An Official Education Partner Of The Toronto Raptors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ILAC will be the official English Language School, International Summer Camp and International High School of the Toronto Raptors.

- Julian Franklin, Vice President, Partnership Development & Strategy, MLSE

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ILAC is proud to be an Official Education Partner of the Toronto Raptors . ILAC will be the official English Language School, International Summer Camp and International High School of the Toronto Raptors. ILAC Education Group is excited to announce a multi- year partnership agreement with the basketball team in Canada.

“Sports have the power to bring people together, build new friendships and create a sense of belonging,” says John DeFranco, CEO of ILAC Education Group.“Our partnership with the Raptors will allow our students to develop new skills, make new friends and create unforgettable experiences in Canada.”

ILAC has been welcoming students from around the world to study in Canada for over 25 years and the new partnership will encourage more students to dream big.

“The Raptors are proud to partner with ILAC and connect with its students through the game of basketball,” said Julian Franklin, Vice President, Partnership Development & Strategy, MLSE.“With ILAC catering to students across the world and Canada, we look forward to working together to provide students an opportunity to develop and connect over sport.”

The official partnership will allow ILAC students to utilize the Raptors training facilities, develop their basketball skills with certified Raptors trainers, attend events, interact with coaches and access exclusive Raptors and ILAC merchandize.

“As Canada's team, the Raptors have introduced students globally to our multicultural and diverse country where dreams can come true,” says DeFranco.“We look forward to incorporating the Raptors experience at our high school, language school and camps later this year.”

