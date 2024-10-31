Zelensky In Zakarpattia Discusses Internal Strengthening Plan For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with community and district leaders in Zakarpattia (Transcarpathia) region the involvement of local communities in developing the internal Strengthening Plan and emphasized the importance of Ukrainian unity.

This was reported on the official website of the President of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

“This Plan is being developed with great attention to detail. Naturally, there is a role for the communities in it. You will receive the first draft of this plan, with sections highlighting how communities can best support every locally,” the President noted.

He emphasized the importance of working with partner-country communities that have the potential to strengthen the Ukrainian military.

Additional attention was given to security guarantees for Ukraine from its allies, integration with the EU and NATO, and dialogue between the Hungarian community in Zakarpattia and Hungary.

in

Additional discussions focused on building industrial parks, developing border checkpoints, road repairs, extending government subventions for free meals for primary school students, and cooperation with foreign businesses.

As reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting in Uzhhorod with business representatives, including those from relocated enterprises from Kharkiv, Melitopol, Dnipro, and Nikopol.