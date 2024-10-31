Dubai Humanitarian And University Of Birmingham Dubai Forge Partnership To Innovate Humanitarian Research And Education

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) At the sidelines of GITEX Global 2024, Dubai Humanitarian and the University of Birmingham Dubai announced a strategic partnership aimed at advancing research and developing cutting-edge educational programmes focused on humanitarian action and sustainability in humanitarian chains.

This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in fostering educational, research, and practical ties between the two renowned institutions, aimed at addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges through innovation and collaboration.

The partnership will unite the expertise of Dubai Humanitarian and the University of Birmingham Dubai to drive joint research initiatives in key areas such as sustainable supply chains, urban planning, innovative construction techniques, and food security. In addition, the two entities will co-develop Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programmes to enhance the capabilities of both organisations' staff and students, ensuring that the latest knowledge and skills are applied in the field of humanitarian operations.

A key highlight of the partnership is the introduction of internship opportunities at Dubai Humanitarian for University of Birmingham Dubai students, with a special focus on UAE Nationals. These internships will provide hands-on experience in a fast-paced, real-world environment, equipping students with practical skills critical to their future careers in humanitarian work.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO of Dubai Humanitarian , said:“At Dubai Humanitarian, we believe in involving youth in humanitarian action. Our collaboration with the University of Birmingham Dubai is yet another step toward advancing research and education in the humanitarian sector. By combining our expertise, we can co-develop solutions that tackle global challenges, enhance sustainability, and improve the effectiveness of humanitarian operations. This partnership will allow us to expand our reach and deepen our impact.'

'Our partnership with Dubai Humanitarian marks a significant step in advancing a sustainable future for Dubai and the wider region. As a civic university, the University of Birmingham Dubai is committed to embedding responsible business practices and sustainability into its core values. Through collaborations that address pressing social and environmental challenges, we believe in empowering future leaders with the knowledge and skills to create lasting, positive change, fostering a more resilient and sustainable future for all,' said

Professor Yusra Mouzughi, Provost of the University of Birmingham Dubai.





The partnership will also extend to hosting a range of collaborative events, including expert-led guest lectures, interactive workshops, and innovation-driven hackathons. These initiatives will create a platform for knowledge exchange, promoting dialogue on emerging trends and solutions in the humanitarian sector.