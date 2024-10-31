Scinai Leadership To Showcase Company's Cgmp Biologics CDMO And Innovative I&I Pipeline During BIO-Europe 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: SCNI ),

a biopharmaceutical company specializing in inflammation and immunology (I&I) biological products and providing CDMO services through its Scinai Bioservices unit, today announced that it will be showcasing its innovative I&I product pipeline in partnership meetings and exhibiting its CDMO services at the BIO-Europe 2024 conference, taking place November 4-6 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Scinai's CEO, Mr. Amir Reichman, and CTO, Dr. Dalit Weinstein-Fischer will be holding meetings during the conference days with:



Prospective clients of the company's

end-to-end biologics CDMO services.

Potential pharma partners in the field of I&I interested in co-developing or in-licensing one of Scinai's innovative NanoAb s.

Potential pharma partners in the field of dermatology interested in Scinai's drug development program for local treatment of mild to moderate plaque psoriasis – "the Botox-like solution for psoriatic patients" Institutional and private investors interested in SCNI's value proposition.

Additional interested parties are encouraged to schedule a meeting through the conference partnering platform

or to email Scinai at [email protected] to schedule a meeting. Throughout the conference, Scinai will also be available at exhibitor booth # 150 to showcase its CDMO services.

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: SCNI ) is a biopharmaceutical company with two complementary business units, one focused on in-house development of inflammation and immunology (I&I) biological therapeutic products beginning with an innovative, de-risked pipeline of nanosized VHH antibodies (NanoAbs) targeting diseases with large unmet medical needs, and the other a boutique CDMO providing biological drug development, analytical methods development, clinical GMP manufacturing, and pre-clinical and clinical trial design and execution services to early stage biotech companies. Company website: .



