Cruzeiro Breaks 15-Year Drought, Secures Spot In Copa Sudamericana Final

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cruzeiro has secured its place in the Copa Sudamericana final. The Brazilian team defeated Lanús 1-0 in the second leg of the semifinals on Wednesday night.



The match took place at Estadio Ciudad de Lanús in Argentina. Kaio Jorge scored the decisive goal late in the second half.



This victory marks Cruzeiro's return to a South American competition final after a 15-year absence. Their last appearance was in the 2009 Copa Libertadores final, where they lost to Estudiantes.



The aggregate score of 2-1 favored the Brazilian side in this semifinal matchup. Fernando Diniz, Cruzeiro 's coach, celebrated his first win with the team. This victory came after seven matches at the helm.



Diniz's record now stands at one win, four draws, and two losses. The team's performance shows signs of improvement under his leadership.







Cruzeiro now awaits the winner of the other semifinal between Racing and Corinthians. These two teams will face off on Thursday at El Cilindro stadium.

Copa Sudamericana Final Preview

The first leg at Neo Química Arena ended in a 2-2 draw, with Yuri Alberto scoring both goals for Corinthians. The Copa Sudamericana final is scheduled for November 23rd.



It will take place at La Nueva Olla Stadium in Asunción, Paraguay. This neutral venue will host the culmination of the tournament. Before the final, Cruzeiro must focus on their domestic league commitments.



They will face Flamengo in the Brazilian Championship next Wednesday. The match will kick off at 9 PM at Mineirão stadium. Lanús, on the other hand, will play Boca Juniors on Sunday in the Argentine Championship.



The winning goal came in the 45th minute of the first half. Gabriel Verón outmaneuvered Lanús defenders and entered the penalty area.



He attempted a chip shot, but Losada, the Argentine team's goalkeeper, made the save. Kaio Jorge pounced on the rebound, scoring on his second attempt.

