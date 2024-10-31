“The Ragnarok” Official Launching In Southeast Asia On October 31, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or“Company”), a developer and publisher of and mobile games, announced that Gravity's wholly-owned subsidiary, Gravity Game Tech Co.,Ltd, officially launched the 2D MMORPG mobile and PC game, The Ragnarok, in Southeast Asia on October 31, 2024.



The Ragnarok embodies the same 2D characters and 3D background graphics as Ragnarok Online, creating more feel of the original. The official launch version opens up the 2-1st class of the six major Ragnarok jobs and allows users to trade without stalls, providing them more freedom. Each town has an orchestral BGM from the Ragnarok concert to add more immersive experience.

In June of this year,“Ragnarok: Novice Hearts”(Chinese Title: RO 仙境傳說:初心之戰) launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. After the pre-download began, it has been on the high rankings in free popular games in two major markets in three regions, and immediately after its launch, it was among the top-grossing titles in the Apple App Store. In addition, after launching in Korea under the name The Ragnarok in September, the service has been well smoothly, receiving many favorable reviews from users.

“We are thrilled to officially launch The Ragnarok in Southeast Asia,” Gravity Stated.“The Ragnarok gives more fun and convenience to users based on the authenticity of the original, and we believe it will once again prove Ragnarok's presence in the region. We've prepared a lot of events and rewards to celebrate the launch, so please enjoy it, and stay tuned for more content updates in the future.”

[Gravity Official Website]



[The Ragnarok Official Website in Southeast Asia]



[The Ragnarok Google Play Download Page]



[The Ragnarok Apple App Store Download Page]



[The Ragnarok Google Play Games Download Page]



About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit .

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim

Chief Financial Officer

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: ...

Ms. Jin Lee

Ms. Yujin Oh

Ms. Eseon Kwon

IR Unit

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: ...

Telephone: +82-2-2132-7801