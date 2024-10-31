Muslim World League vocally condemns Israeli Knesset's recent enactment of legislation

(MENAFN) The Muslim World League has vocally condemned the Israeli Knesset's recent enactment of legislation that bans the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the occupied Palestinian territories. In a statement posted on its official website, the League reaffirmed its steadfast support for UNRWA's vital humanitarian mission, which is crucial for the aid and assistance of Palestinian refugees. The League also warned of the serious consequences that such ongoing Israeli violations of international and humanitarian law could entail, highlighting how these actions impede efforts to alleviate suffering in the region and obstruct the path toward a comprehensive and just peace.



In a similar vein, the Saudi Foreign Ministry has also denounced the Israeli Knesset's approval of these bills. In a statement released last night, the Ministry condemned the legislation as a clear violation of international law and a breach of established rules of global legitimacy, especially in light of the unprecedented humanitarian crisis affecting the Palestinian population.



The Saudi Foreign Ministry reiterated its firm opposition to the ongoing and systematic targeting of United Nations agencies and humanitarian organizations by Israeli occupation authorities. It described these actions as part of a broader strategy of ethnic cleansing aimed at erasing Palestinian identity and thwarting efforts to achieve a fair and lasting peace.



Both the Muslim World League and Saudi Arabia's statements emphasize the urgent need for the international community to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in the occupied territories. They call for adherence to the principles of international law and human rights, urging a collective response to these pressing issues in order to safeguard the welfare of the Palestinian people and support their quest for justice and peace.

