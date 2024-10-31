The Power Of Intent-Based Networking In Transforming IT Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research published an exclusive report, titled, "Intent-Based Networking (IBN) Market by Component (Solution, Service), by Deployment model (Cloud, On-Premise), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium-sized Enterprise), by Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail and Consumer Goods, and Defense, Manufacturing, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032".



Intent-based networking is a contemporary method for managing networks that focuses on meeting defined business goals instead of relying solely on manual configuration. By enabling organizations to establish precise goals, IBN assists in the automation of tasks required to accomplish these objectives. IT teams are able to then focus on strategic priorities while the network operates more efficiently on its own. With the growing dependence on digital technologies by businesses, there is a rising need for flexible and efficient networks. IBN uses automation to improve network performance, security, and reliability. This approach diminishes the workload of routine tasks for IT staff, permitting them to focus on more important projects.



Moreover, intent-based networking is becoming vital with the rise of cloud computing and remote work. It offers the flexibility necessary for adapting to evolving business needs. IBN makes network management easier and increases overall efficiency. It is shaping the future of digital communications and has become an essential tool for organizations intending to create and maintain a competitive advantage in their industries.



According to a new study released by Allied Market Research, the global intent-based networking market is anticipated to register a remarkable CAGR of 24.6% during the projected timeframe.



The role of SD-WAN and SDN on the evolution of intent-based networking



The recent increase in the adoption of virtual and software-defined networking has greatly influenced the intent-based networking sector. SDN automates the process of configuring networks, improving scalability and reliability as well as providing more flexibility in adapting to changing network conditions. Furthermore, it provides centralized visibility into network topology. This is necessary for efficient management and optimization. This change is evident as more companies implement or intend to adopt software-defined wide area networks (SD-WAN), a technology that shares the fundamental principle of decoupling network control from forwarding functions.



Cisco reports that almost 39.6 percent of companies are already using SD-WAN technology. In addition, a noteworthy 55.4 percent plan to adopt this technology in the coming years. This movement reflects a strong transition toward more adaptable networking solutions. Major companies such as Amazon and Google have also adopted SD-WAN to enhance their global operations, resulting in better performance and cost-effectiveness.



Intent-based networking is becoming a successor to traditional software-defined networking. It has the same features of advanced automation and intelligence in network management. This evolution is important for organizations looking to simplify operations and adapt to rapidly changing business requirements. The increasing reliance on cloud services and the IoT shows the need for more advanced networking solutions. As companies focus more on agility and efficiency, the demand for intent-based networking is anticipated to grow notably, due to the fundamental principles of virtual and SDN technologies.



Cisco has introduced innovations for cloud-managed networking



In February 2023, Cisco launched new innovations in cloud-managed networking. It is designed to improve IT operations for customers. The newest tools improve industrial IoT applications by offering customizable dashboards that integrate IT and operational technology functions, along with flexible network intelligence to ensure thorough asset visibility and safety. Vikas Butaney, Cisco's Senior Vice President and General Manager, emphasized the significance of reliable connectivity and visibility in managing complexity and improving business operations.



Cisco is improving its IoT operations dashboard to tackle the difficulties of extending networks into industrial spaces, ensuring better visibility and secure asset management. By incorporating Cisco Cyber Vision with the dashboard, it offers a unified security approach that allows for thorough threat management across IT and OT devices. Besides, the new Secure Equipment Access Plus makes it easier to deploy and troubleshoot connected equipment remotely.



In addition, Cisco ThousandEyes presents support for OpenTelemetry that enables customers to gather and correlate data more efficiently to enhance digital experiences. The integrated SASE solution, Cisco+ Secure Connect, works seamlessly with the Cisco SD-WAN fabrics, streamlining network security and policy management. This integration provides improved visibility and control over hybrid work environments, guaranteeing a secure experience for employees.



Wrapping up



Intent-based networking is transforming network management by automating the process of achieving business goals. This improves efficiency and security. With the rise of cloud computing and remote working, this approach provides the flexibility needed to adapt to rapidly changing needs. Therefore, it is considered an important factor in achieving success in the future.



