Ukraine Receives Batch Of Pickup Trucks With Demining Equipment From Canada

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Special Service of Ukraine received 13 pickup trucks along with demining equipment from the of Canada.

That's according to the Canadian Embassy in Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"Canada supported the transfer of 13 with demining equipment to the State Special Transport Service to improve the mobility and effectiveness of demining teams across Ukraine," the embassy wrote on X.

It is specified that the purchase of vehicles and equipment is part of a joint project of the Canadian government and The HALO Trust.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Canadian state budget provides for the allocation of about $58 million over three years for the implementation of several programs to support peace and security in Ukraine, including humanitarian demining.