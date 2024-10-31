Cambridge Intelligence's Latest Releases Target The Emerging Trend Of Machine-Driven Narratives To Support Explainable AI

MENAFN - Pressat) Data visualization experts Cambridge Intelligence have announced major releases of their KeyLines , ReGraph and KronoGraph toolkits, making it easier for analysts and investigators to discover, explain and share the full story behind their data.

Data visualization is an essential part of a wider intelligence cycle. It's where analysts and investigators explore and grasp the underlying story of their complex data to reveal what's happening: this is the data's narrative. They also need to share that narrative in a way that a wider audience can understand, especially when that data is output from AI technology that must be reviewed and explained by human experts. How do they do that in a way that fits with their current workflows?

The new, fully customizable annotations layer, available across all three toolkits, unlocks a smooth and collaborative analysis and reporting experience. Analysts add their insights to the chart itself in the form of long-form text notes, or import annotations automatically alongside the data. As a collaborative tool, annotations let teams share findings, contribute expertise and develop the narrative further.

When working with AI or machine generated content, annotations add helpful context and insight, making the underlying data more valuable and trustworthy. They remove ambiguity and make complex connected data explainable, benefiting use cases from fraud detection to cybersecurity, law enforcement to security and intelligence.

Sharing and understanding data narratives is important for case notes, legal evidence, reports to stakeholders and more, and annotation-rich data visualizations make that narrative accessible to all. Annotations are exported as part of timeline and graph visualizations - as interactive charts or high-resolution images - ready for compliance documents, team presentations, courtroom submissions or any other output.

The result is a joined-up analysis and reporting experience that powers faster, better-informed decisions.

“With the scale of modern data, the complexity of the threat landscape, and the rise of AI, software companies are rethinking how they explain information to end users,” says Dan Williams, Head of Product Management.“The annotations layer is critical to ensuring that analysts, investigators and decision makers understand the recommendations, insights and alerts that modern technology provides.”

The annotations layer is available to customers of KeyLines and ReGraph, Cambridge Intelligence's graph visualization toolkits for JavaScript and React developers respectively, and KronoGraph, its timeline analytics toolkit. Trial requests are available from try/

About Cambridge Intelligence

Founded in 2011, Cambridge Intelligence build data visualization tools that make the world a safer place.

From law enforcement to cyber security and fraud detection, they work with organizations around the globe. Every day, thousands of analysts rely on their technology to 'join the dots' in data and uncover hidden threats.

They do this with their data visualization products for connected data. Using their toolkits, it's quick and easy to build game-changing data visualizations and deploy them anywhere, to anyone.