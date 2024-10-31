Amid India-Canada Row, Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre Explains Why Diwali Event Was Cancelled

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Diwali 2024: Canada's opposition leader Pierre Poilievre found himself in hot water this week following reports of a cancelled Diwali celebration at Parliament Hill. In a statement, Poilievre's office clarified that any misunderstanding regarding the event's cancellation was unfounded, asserting that the Diwali festivities would indeed proceed as planned.

“To be clear, any suggestion that Mr. Poilievre has cancelled this event is patently false. This event has always been hosted by a member of the Conservative Caucus , this year being MP Doherty, and has never been organized by the Leader of the Opposition or his office." an official statement from the Canada Leader of Opposition's office read.

"While there have been changes to the location and timing, MP Doherty will still be hosting an event to celebrate Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas in Ottawa with members of the South Asian community and the Conservative Caucus,” the statement read.

“Mr. Poilievre looks forward to celebrating these important cultural and religious occasions with Canadians in the coming days,” it added.

Indo-Canadian Community Voices Disappointment over Cancelled Diwali

On Wednesday, reports surfaced that the annual Diwali celebration for the Indo-Canadian community at Parliament Hill had been abruptly cancelled by Poilievre's office.

Organised by the Overseas Friends of India Canada (OFIC), the event, which was set for October 30, has been a tradition for 23 years, fostering unity among diverse communities such as Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and Sikhs.

Shiv Bhasker, President of OFIC, expressed his disappointment, stating,“However, the sudden withdrawal of political leaders from this event, prompted by the current diplomatic situation between Canada and India , has left us feeling betrayed and unjustly singled out."

Indians Allege Racism and Systemic Biases

Bhasker also raised critical concerns regarding racism and discrimination in Canada, linking the cancellation to broader systemic issues.



He remarked,“This is not just about a cancelled Diwali event or an event where the politicians decide to reengage on their commitment to attend; it is about a much deeper, more insidious problem. Racism and discrimination are thriving in Canada."

The OFIC has called for an apology from Poilievre's office, describing the cancellation as an“insensitive and discriminatory act.” Bhasker insisted on the need for a commitment to ensure that no community in Canada feels like second-class citizens due to their cultural or ethnic background.