Frankfurt am Main, October 31, 2024 Press release of the Branicks Group AG Branicks Group AG: Sale of four logistics properties from the VIB portfolio

Successful realization of value in a brightening transaction Further step towards a balanced asset class mix for VIB Frankfurt am Main, 31. October 2024: Branicks Group AG (“Branicks”), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of the leading German listed real estate companies, announces the sale of a package of four logistics properties from the existing portfolio of VIB-Vermögen AG, in which Branicks AG holds 69% of all shares, to global real estate investment manager EQT Exeter. The transaction was notarized at the end of October 2024 and is scheduled to close by the end of 2024. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The sale is the next step in VIB's diversification strategy with the aim of positioning the company as a balanced portfolio holder of commercial real estate with a focus on logistics and offices in Germany and neighboring countries. At the same time, the sale demonstrates the successful implementation of VIB's value-oriented strategy and is further evidence of the brightening of the transaction market. The properties sold are logistics properties from VIB's Commercial Portfolio with a total rental area of 94,607 m2 and a total annual rent of EUR 6.7 million. Two of the properties are located in Erlangen, the other two in Unterschleißheim and Frankfurt am Main.“The sale of the four logistics properties from VIB's existing portfolio is a further consistent step towards more balance in VIB's asset mix. At the same time, this transaction once again demonstrates the gradually brightening situation on the transaction market, which is increasingly offering opportunities for valuable transactions again,” said Sonja Wärntges, CEO of Branicks Group AG. “The sale of the four logistics properties from VIB's existing portfolio is a further consistent step towards more balance in VIB's asset mix. At the same time, this transaction once again demonstrates the gradually brightening situation on the transaction market, which is increasingly offering opportunities for valuable transactions again,” said Sonja Wärntges, CEO of Branicks Group AG.

About Branicks Group AG: Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as newly renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of June 30, 2024, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 12.5 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments. The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales. In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields. The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4). The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM. For more details go to

