Kay A. Oliver Wins Multiple Honors At The 2024 International Bookfest Awards For Thrilling Mysteries And Wild Adventures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kay A. Oliver, Award-winning Author

Award-Winning Loves' Calculated Risk by Kay A. Oliver

Award-Winning Disturbing Remains by Kay A. Oliver

Celebrated Author Kay A. Oliver Receives Four New Book Awards, Recognizing Her Skill in Action, Mystery, and Historical Fiction

- Kay A. OliverCYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kay A. Oliver, the celebrated author known for her electrifying storytelling and unforgettable characters, has just won four prestigious awards at the 2024 International BookFest Awards! This recognition is a testament to her exceptional ability to craft compelling, twist-filled narratives that keep readers on the edge of their seats.Adding to these honors, Oliver was recently named Fiction Author of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals and inducted into Marquis Who's Who, further cementing her status as one of today's most influential voices in fiction. These accolades highlight her incredible talent and dedication to delivering thrilling stories that resonate with audiences around the world."Storytelling has been my passion for as long as I can remember," says Oliver. "My time in Hollywood taught me invaluable lessons on crafting powerful narratives, both on film and in books."Oliver's acclaimed novels Love's Calculated Risk and Disturbing Remains were honored in several categories:.First Place - Action & Adventure for Love's Calculated Risk.Second Place - Mystery/Thriller for Love's Calculated Risk.Second Place - Historical Mystery for Disturbing Remains.Third Place - Fiction/Literary Historical for Disturbing RemainsLove's Calculated Risk – An Award-Winning Page-TurnerLove's Calculated Risk, an edge-of-your-seat adventure, tells the story of Katherine Caffey, a brilliant and resilient lead navigating a world of deception and betrayal to protect her client, millionaire Parker Madison. The novel's blend of action and intricate mystery has resonated with readers, earning it first place in Action & Adventure and second in Mystery/Thriller, proving Oliver's mastery at balancing high-stakes action with intense suspense.Disturbing Remains – A Masterpiece of Historical MysteryWith Disturbing Remains, Oliver transports readers to a richly detailed historical setting where dark secrets and complex characters draw them into a compelling mystery. Awarded second place in Historical Mystery and third in Fiction/Literary Historical, this novel continues to establish Oliver as a powerhouse in historical fiction, praised for its haunting atmosphere and meticulously researched backdrop.An Author at the Forefront of Mystery and AdventureOliver's unique talent lies in crafting strong, intelligent female leads who navigate complex, high-stakes scenarios with wit and resilience. Her stories appeal to fans of action-packed narratives, twist-filled mysteries, and immersive historical settings. With more than 20 literary awards and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of fiction, Oliver is not only a celebrated author but an inspiring figure in the literary community.“It's a tremendous honor to receive these awards from International BookFest,” said Oliver.“I'm thrilled that readers and critics alike are connecting with my stories, and I'm excited to continue bringing new adventures to the page.”About Kay A. OliverKay A. Oliver is an award-winning author, Television Academy member, and celebrated figure in literature. Known for her engaging, twist-filled novels, Kay writes stories that captivate readers with their easy-to-read style. Featured in Who's Who in America and The Wall Street Journal, she's been recognized as Woman of the Year Circle by the National Association of Professional Women 2017. With over 20 literary awards and a Hollywood insider having worked on both Emmy and Oscar-winning productions, she blends industry experience with a passion for storytelling. Kay shares writing tips on KayAOliver .com and through frequent podcast appearances, inspiring both new and seasoned writers.Follow Kay A. Oliver's JourneyTo learn more about Kay A. Oliver's award-winning books and upcoming projects, visit KayAOliver.

Daxton Marshal

Live Amazingly Now

+1 800-314-0570

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.