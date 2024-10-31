OP financial Group's, OP Corporate Bank plc's and OP Mortgage Bank's financial calendar for 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OP Cooperative

31 October 2024 at 08.45 EET OP Group's, OP Corporate Bank plc's and OP Mortgage Bank's financial calendar for 2025 OP Financial Group, OP Corporate Bank plc and OP Mortgage Bank will publish their financial reports in 2025 as follows:

Financial Statements Bulletin 1 January‒31 December 2024 6 February 2025 Report by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements 2024 Week 11, 2025 OP Amalgamation Pillar 3 Disclosures 2024 Week 11, 2025 Interim Report 1 January–31 March 2025 7 May 2025 Half-year Financial Report 1 January–30 June 2025 30 July 2025 Interim Report 1 January–30 September 2025 28 October 2025



OP Financial Group's and OP Corporate Bank plc's financial statements bulletins, half-year financial reports and interim reports will be published in 2025 at approximately 9.00. They will be available on our website in Finnish, Swedish and English.

OP Mortgage Bank's financial statements bulletin, half-year financial report and interim reports will be published at approximately 10.00. They will be available on our website in Finnish and English.

OP Financial Group publishes a Corporate Governance Statement, a Remuneration Report and Policy for Governing Bodies, and an annual review that supplements its Report by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements. The Report by the Board of Directors includes a sustainability report in accordance with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and European Sustainability Reporting Standards.

OP Corporate Bank plc and OP Mortgage Bank publish their Corporate Governance Statements in connection with the Reports by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements.

