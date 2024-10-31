The Nations On The Brink Of Going Nuclear

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Following Israel's October 26, 2024, attack on Iranian facilities, Iran vowed to respond with“all available tools ,” sparking fears it could soon produce a nuclear weapon to pose a more credible threat.

The country's breakout time-the period required to develop a nuclear bomb-is now estimated in weeks and Tehran could proceed with weaponization if it believes itself or its proxies are losing ground to Israel.

Iran isn't the only nation advancing its nuclear capabilities in recent years. In 2019 , the US withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), which banned intermediate-range land-based missiles, citing alleged Russian violations and China's non-involvement. The US is also modernizing its nuclear arsenal , with plans to deploy nuclear weapons in more NATO states and proposals to extend its nuclear umbrella to Taiwan .

Russia, too, has intensified its nuclear posture, expanding nuclear military drills and updating its nuclear policies on first use . In 2023, it suspended participation in the New START missile treaty, which limited US and Russian deployed nuclear weapons and delivery systems, and stationed nuclear weapons in Belarus in 2024 .

Russia and China have also deepened their nuclear cooperation , setting China on a path to rapidly expand its arsenal, as nuclear security collaboration with the US has steadily diminished over the past decade.

The breakdown of diplomacy and rising nuclear brinkmanship among major powers are heightening nuclear insecurity among themselves, but also risk spurring a new nuclear arms race. Alongside Iran, numerous countries maintain the technological infrastructure to quickly build nuclear weapons. Preventing nuclear proliferation would require significant collaboration among major powers, a prospect currently out of reach.

The US detonated the first nuclear weapon in 1945, followed by the Soviet Union (1949 ), the UK (1952 ), France (1960 ), and China (1964 ). It became evident that with access to uranium and enrichment technology, nations were increasingly capable of producing nuclear weapons. Though mass production and delivery capabilities were additional hurdles, it was widely expected in the early Cold War that many states would soon join the nuclear club.

Israel developed nuclear capabilities in the 1960s , India detonated its first bomb in 1974 , and South Africa built its first by 1979 . Other countries, including Brazil , Argentina , Australia , Sweden , Egypt , and Switzerland , pursued their own programs.

However, the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), enacted in 1968 to curb nuclear spread, led many countries to abandon or dismantle their programs. After the end of the Cold War and under Western pressure, Iraq ended its nuclear program in 1991.

South Africa, in a historic move, voluntarily dismantled its arsenal in 1994 . Kazakhstan, Belarus, and Ukraine relinquished the nuclear weapons they inherited after the collapse of the Soviet Union by 1996 , securing international security assurances in exchange.