Shruti Haasan Binges On Indian Sweets Only On Diwali

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Actress-singer and Shruti Haasan is all set to celebrate Diwali with friends in Mumbai and said that it is the only time she binges on Indian sweets otherwise she sticks to her diet.

Talking to IANS about her plans on celebrating Diwali, Shruti said:“Diwali this year is quiet and simple with friends and in Mumbai ! Nothing major, just enjoying time around good food and good hearts.”

When it comes to indulging, Shruti likes to keep her calories in check but Diwali is the time when she likes to binge.“I try to stick to my diet but I never can because I have a major sweet tooth and Diwali sweets are my favourite only at that time of the year I binge on Indian sweets,” said the actress, who is the daughter of veteran star Kamal Haasan and Sarika. Known for her goth looks and her love for the black and grey hues, Shruti said that this time of the year, she likes to soak into the festivities with a sprinkle of colour on her. ⁠”I like to change up colour out of my usual black and grey during Diwali because it is festive but you'll never see me go too crazy with colour if it's my personal choice,” said the 38-year-old actress.

Shruti has girly moments with just a sparkler and is not a“big fan” of crackers.“⁠I'm not a big fan of noisy polluting crackers I'm usually still the stand in the corner with one sparkler and be done girl,” said Shruti, who will next be seen in the film“Coolie” starring Rajinikkanth. Talking about“Coolie”, an action thriller, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It also stars Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj and Upendra.

Shruti was last seen in“Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire,” a Telugu-language epic action thriller film directed by Prashanth Neel. The film stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha and Sriya Reddy.