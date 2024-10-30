Lebanese Archaeological Heritage Is Now Facing Existential Threat: Israeli Air Strikes

Smoke billows following an Israeli airstrike near the ruins of the ancient Roman Temple of Bacchus in Lebanon's eastern city of Baalbek in the Bekaa Valley on October 6 (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The haunting sight of smoke columns rising behind the Temple of Jupiter in Baalbek has sparked serious concerns among heritage experts. As Lebanon faces yet another humanitarian disaster, its already neglected cultural heritage is now facing new threat: Israeli air strike.

“Israel has attacked targets in Lebanon near to the ancient ruins,” the governor of Baalbek-Hermel, Bachir Khodr wrote on X platform. An Israeli air strike struck close to the ancient citadel of Baalbek, landing about 500 to 700 metres from the site, according to Lebanese officials. Khodr warned that even indirect impacts, such as blast pressure and black smoke, could damage the archaeological stones.

Since Israeli began its air strikes against Lebanon on September 23, more than 1 million people across Lebanon have been displaced, according to the UNHCR.“Beyond the tragic loss of life and displacement of families, communities are facing severe destabilisation,” UNHCR said in an emergency update.

The Lebanese News Agency reported that the Israeli raids on Baalbek-Hermel governorate killed 282 people over the span of two weeks, wounded almost 800 others, and fell dangerously close to the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Best preserved temple

“The site was inspected, the temples are fine and have not suffered direct damage,” Khodr told the Lebanese media.“Security has been tightened on Baalbek for fear or any theft, looting or misuse of the site. The site is under the supervision and protection of the Lebanese security authorities... so that no one thinks that it is possible to enter or hide inside.”

Baalbek, an ancient Phoenician city inhabited since 9,000 BC, located in the Bekaa Valley at the foot of the Anti-Lebanon Mountain, is home to one of the most significant religious complexes of the ancient world, recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Built over two centuries, these monumental structures reflect a fusion of Roman Imperial architecture and earlier vestiges of Phoenician traditions.

The monumental ensemble of Baalbek is considered, according to UNESCO, as one of the most impressive testimonies of Roman architecture, containing some of the largest Roman temples ever built and among the best preserved.

Baalbek's inclusion as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1984 highlights its outstanding architectural, historical, and cultural importance. Baalbek's significance lies not only in its architectural grandeur but also in its testament to the cultural exchanges that shaped the ancient world, making it a symbol of shared human heritage.

“This is not the first aggression against Lebanon, nor is it the first violation of an archaeological site or heritage building. Currently, there are no statistics on the situation in the south, we are trying to document events by communicating with locals and analysing images on social media that illustrate the damage to historical buildings,” Nelly Aboud, a Lebanese archaeologist and museum educator and director of Museolab, an NGO that promotes cultural heritage through experiential learning, said.

In remarks to The Jordan Times, she added,“It is difficult to determine what is happening on the ground at the moment as these areas are highly inaccessible. No significant damage has been reported so far but we cannot predict whether a bombing or explosion will occur soon and what the consequences might be. We are being bombed by those who have no respect for treaties, agreements or human rights, are indifferent to classified archaeological sites and have no regard for human life.”

UN protection

Lebanese Caretaker Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada was quoted in Lebanese media outlets as calling for an international action, saying,“UNESCO is responsible for looking over these sites, and we [have asked] to inform the UN and its Security Council to demand Israel to respect international laws and not harm our heritage."

He said he had sent a letter to UNESCO, explaining the danger of Israeli attacks on Lebanon, asking UNESCO to take necessary measures and file complaints with the competent authorities.

In November 2023, Mortada ordered the removal of one of the temple's Blue Shields, an emblem designating cultural property to be protected in times of armed conflict, which raised concern for Lebanon's most renowned archaeological site, especially since October 7 and the daily fire exchanged between Hizbollah and the Israeli forces.

The Blue Shield is a protective emblem specified in the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, to be used to indicate protected cultural property in armed conflict.“The atrocities in Gaza have proven that such a shield protects nothing,” Mortada said.

War on cultural heritage

Abboud highlighted that Saida and Sour, cities that are both holding precious heritage sites, are currently under bombardment and do not receive adequate media coverage.“Sour has been hit by heavy air strikes, but no inspections of the sites are being carried out and no urgent action is being taken to document the damage. There is no quick response plan and huge negligence from the state, with an overall lack of oversight regarding the preservation and protection of both classified and unclassified sites. There is a lack of contingency plans on the part of both the government and the cultural organisations. Negligence is the main problem.”

ICOMOS has issued a statement following the threats to Lebanon's cultural heritage. The statement says that, in addition to Baalbek World Heritage site, other heritage sites have been endangered by airstrikes, bombings, and shelling, such as Anjar, Byblos, Wadi Qadisha, Rachid Karami International Fair in Tripoli and the Forest of the Cedars of God. On October 13, the Ottoman mosque in the town of“Kfar Tebnit” was reportedly destroyed according to the ICOMOS statement, as well as the historic souks of Nabatiye.

ICOMOS called on all parties to do "all in their power" to protect cultural heritage and to respect their obligations under international law, in particular the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict.





