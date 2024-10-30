Jordan Intensifies Green Hydrogen Efforts With Major Int'l Partnerships

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan is intensifying efforts to establish itself as a regional hub for green hydrogen production, of and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the third roundtable meeting with potential green hydrogen investors, Kharabsheh said there is an international shift towards sustainable energy, noting that the Kingdom is ready to become a hub for green hydrogen, which could eventually replace fossil fuels.

“We envision Jordan as a regional leader in green energy production,” he said, highlighting that the has already signed 13 memoranda of understanding and a framework agreement with major international firms.

The minister also said that Jordan's green hydrogen sector offers an opportunity to attract leading international companies, given the versatility of green hydrogen, which can be converted into derivatives like green ammonia for industrial and agricultural use or other energy applications.

Kharabsheh also noted that, in partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the World Bank Group (WBG), Jordan seeks to enhance infrastructure to make green hydrogen production more cost-effective, thereby improving the competitiveness of new projects.

EBRD Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Gretchen Biery said:“We are pleased to facilitate cooperation among stakeholders in Jordan's green hydrogen sector.”

Biery also reiterated EBRD's commitment to cooperating with the Jordanian government and developers in selecting the right infrastructure model to optimise green hydrogen investment.

Mohammed Qamh, senior energy specialist at WBG, emphasised the importance of regulatory frameworks, noting that the World Bank is engaged in technical studies and funding to assist Jordan in preparing the necessary legislation for green hydrogen.

International consulting firm ILF, contracted by EBRD, presented details on project development and stakeholder consultations, highlighting the Kingdom's vision to become a regional centre for green hydrogen and ammonia production.

The firm's representative said that the ministry has ensured a flexible planning framework in its strategy, supporting infrastructure such as engineering, energy supplies, water sourcing, ammonia storage, and potential pipeline networks for water desalination and distribution, alongside terminal and port facilities for hydrogen export.

Seven investors are already conducting feasibility studies, the ministry said, adding that the sector's investment volume could reach $28 billion by 2030.

The project included multiple roundtable discussions with stakeholders and the preparation of deliverables addressing essential aspects of the project study, with the final report anticipated in December 2024.

According to Jordan's National Hydrogen Strategy, which aligns with the Economic Modernisation Vision and the National Energy Strategy, the Kingdom has set ambitious renewable energy and hydrogen production targets. By 2030, Jordan aims to generate 8 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy, increasing this to 22GW by 2040, and further to 47GW by 2050.

The hydrogen production goals are equally substantial, with plans to produce 0.6 million metric tons per annum (MMTPA) by 2030, increasing to 1.5MMTPA by 2040 and 3.4MMTPA by 2050. In addition, the strategy outlines export targets, aiming to ship 0.5MMTPA of hydrogen by 2030, doubling to 1MMTPA by 2040 and reaching 2.3MMTPA by 2050.