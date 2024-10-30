Egyptian Government Encourages Increased Mutual Investment With Bahrain: Finance Minister

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Ahmed Kouchouk, of Finance, said that exploring opportunities for economic and cooperation with the Kingdom of Bahrain is crucial for comprehensive and sustainable development, encouraging increased mutual investments, and expanding partnership projects with the private sector. This will contribute to dealing with economic challenges and regional and international geopolitical tensions.

In his meeting with Fawzia bint Abdullah Zainal, the Bahraini Ambassador to Cairo, Kouchouk shed light on the Egyptian side's keenness to exchange expertise with the Bahraini side in developing financial policies to stimulate economic growth and foster bilateral cooperation between the Ministries of Finance in the two countries in various fields.

He explained that the Egyptian government is making great strides to create a welcoming business environment that can attract diverse investment flows, which would ultimately boost productivity rates and expand the export base.



